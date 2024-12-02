Rangers Defender Struggling Through Contract Year
The New York Rangers are going through a rough spot in their season. The team is 13-9-1, placing them tied for fourth place in the Metropolitan Division. It's not quite good enough for the Blue Shirts, who figured to be the team to dethrone the defending champions.
A key cog in the Rangers' plan was the further development and impact of defenseman K'Andre Miller. The 24-year-old puck mover is playing in the final season of his current contract, and along with star forward Alex Lafreniere and goalie Igor Shesterkin, Miller figured he would cash in on a new contract in 2024-2025.
But this season hasn't gone according to plan for anyone in New York, especially for Miller. The former first-round pick of the Rangers is off to his worst start since his first full season in the NHL. Through 23 games, he has just one goal and three assists for four total points.
It's unclear what exactly is the biggest issue for Miller. He's averaging 21 minutes of ice-time per game playing mostly on a pairing with Braden Schneider. What makes this question even stranger is how strong Schneider looks. Contrary to Miller, Schneider is off to a much better start offensively and is simultaneously earning more trust from the coaching staff.
One thing that stands out is Miller's lack of confidence right now. He's a bit hesitant with the puck. His outlet pass, usually one of the strongest parts of his game, isn't as crisp as it normally is.
And that lack of confidence is affecting all parts of his game. Miller's best season in the NHL so far came in 2022-2023, when he notched 43 points over 82 games. It was largely due to him relying on his elite skating and free-wheeling mindset to put himself in offensive positions and finish opportunities. It's not happening in 2024, and Miller's game is suffering because of it.
This could spell trouble for Miller if this continues. Recently, the Rangers were the subject of multiple trade rumors and speculation and Miller was the latest name mentioned. Former NHL goalie and current analyst Kevin Weekes named him as another player to watch for the Rangers, with a bevy of NHL teams showing interest.
The trade speculation is likely just chatter, but this will still have an effect on Miller's next contract. He currently makes less than $4 million against the salary cap, and if he doesn't turn his production around soon, he could face an uphill battle trying to sign the hefty contract extension he is seeking.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!