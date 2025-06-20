Stars Must Get Creative to Make Huge Signings
The Dallas Stars fell short of expectations, losing in the Western Conference Final for the third consecutive year. It wasn’t long after their elimination that the Stars realized they were in for an exhausting offseason.
The Stars fired Pete DeBoer as their head coach and star forward Jason Robertson found his name in the early-offseason rumor mill as a trade piece. veteran forward Matt Duchene recently signed to a four-year contract worth $4.5 million annually, only making things tougher for the Stars. After the Duchene deal, the Stars were left with under $500,000 remaining in salary cap space.
With exactly $455,084 remaining in space, the Stars are going to have to get creative not only to bring back key names before free agency, but also fill out the rest of their roster. The Stars currently have nine forwards under contract at the NHL level.
Among the upcoming free agents captain Jamie Benn, youngster Maverik Bourque, and recently acquired Mikael Granlund. The Stars have made it clear before that they would like to bring back all three of those players but have far from enough cap space to make even one signing work.
The Stars won’t have no choice but to make moves, exactly why a top player like Robertson is on the block. Robertson makes $7.75 million against the salary cap and is about to enter the final year of his deal.
Mason Marchment was the first player to hit the road as the Stars sent him to the Seattle Kraken in exchange for draft picks. The Marchament trade opened up an extra $4.5 million in cap space, but they'll still need to make some moves to make the multiple upcoming free agents fit.
The Stars made a huge trade to acquire Mikko Rantanen from the Carolina Hurricanes, but they followed that by signing him to an eight-year deal worth $12 million. Now they can’t afford to bring back their captain.
Benn might turn out to be a priority signing for the Stars, but they’re going to have to do some moving and shaking before they can even come to the table with an offer. It’ll be an interesting offseason for the Stars, and the rest of the 31 teams around the league must be salivating at the chance to acquire a star player for cheap.
