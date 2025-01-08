Central Division Race Tightening
The NHL's Central Division is loaded with Stanley Cup contenders, with the Winnipeg Jets, the Minnesota Wild, Colorado Avalanche, and Dallas Stars all having strong records as the new year begins. Since the 2024-2025 campaign began, it's been one of the most competitive divisions in the league.
At the halfway point of the season, the Central Division has gone from competitive to a neck-and-neck race. The Jets had a strong grasp on the lead after opening the season with one of the best runs in NHL history, and the Wild were right behind. The Avalanche and Stars were a bit slower out of the gate, widening the gap between the organizations.
But then the Avs and Stars started rattling off wins. The Stars are 7-2-1 in their last 10 and winners of five straight while the Avs are 8-1-1 over their last 10. It's brought each of them within seven points of the division leading Jets.
And then there's the Wild, who despite going 5-5 over their last 10 remain within two points of first place in the Central. They have an MVP candidate in Kirill Kaprizov leading their squad, and with just a few supporting scorers alongside him, he's carrying his team to the postseason.
The Jets will be hard-pressed to relinquish their lead of the division however. They have the NHL's best goaltender in Connor Hellebuyck, who just became the fastest American-born net minder to reach 300 victories. They have Kyle Connor, who is making a legitimate case for the most underrated superstar in the league and could make a run at the scoring title by season's end.
The second half of the regular season is set to be an absolute battle for the Central Division. While these four teams spar it out for the top three guaranteed playoff spots, more Central teams like the St. Louis Blues and Utah Hockey Club could add even more to the division and playoff race. Add it all up, and the race is tightening rapidly in the league's toughest division.
