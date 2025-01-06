NHL Lessons Learned: Why Can't We Be Friends?
The first week of regular season NHL action in 2025 was another entertaining one, filled with growing drama within the Vancouver Canucks locker room, continued struggles for the Chicago Blackhawks, and a tightening scoring race. Let's dive into three lessons learned in the NHL this past week.
1. The Blackhawks Rebuild Continues
The Chicago Blackhawks had the chance to show they've taken a step forward in their rebuild during the 2025 Discover NHL Winter Classic against the St. Louis Blues. Instead, they were trounced by the Blues, a team firmly in the middle of the pack this season.
It showed how little progress the Blackhawks rebuild has made, even with the organization having a new franchise cornerstone in Connor Bedard. He's been much better since the team brought in Anders Sorensen as the new head coach, but the team as a whole has not. They are set to be one of the teams with the best odds to select first overall next summer. The rebuild in Chicago continues and it remains a slow and frustrating process.
2. Why Can't We Be Friends?
The news coming out of Vancouver recently has been wild and alarming. The Canucks have a pair of superstars that reportedly cannot coexist and it's forcing management to explore all options. The way this is heading, the Canucks appear likely to trade one of JT Miller or Elias Pettersson. There's no scenario where the Canucks want to lose either player, but a resolution must come soon or else the rest of their regular season will continue to be derailed. To quote the great song by the band War, "Why can't we be friends?"
3. Defensive Scoring Race Tightens
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar had a comfortable lead in the scoring race over the rest of the NHL blue liners heading into the holiday break. In the week of regular season action since, the gap has narrowed.
Columbus Blue Jackets star Zach Werenski, who is having arguably his best season ever in the NHL, is now within just four points of Makar. Over his last five games, he's recorded 10 points, including six points over his three games last week. He's up to 45 points through 40 games, and he's on Makar's heels at the halfway point of the season.
