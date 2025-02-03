NHL Lessons Learned: The Deals Happen at Night
What a difference a week makes during the regular season of the NHL, just ask the Carolina Hurricanes, New York Rangers, and Vancouver Canucks. Their season outlooks drastically shifted over the last seven days, while the Florida Panthers' goaltending has them back in the division lead. Let's dive into the lessons learned around the NHL over the last week.
1. The Deals Happen at Night
Some huge deals have been finalized over the last week in the NHL. From the New York Rangers bringing back superstar forward J.T. Miller, to the Calgary Flames trading for Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee, and the Vancouver Canucks acquiring top-four defender Marcus Pettersson, some major trades have occurred.
What's crazy about these three blockbusters is they all culminated late at night. The Miller trade finalized on a Friday evening. The Flames and Canucks picked up their newest players after midnight Eastern Standard Time. The trade market is active at all times of the day, and it seems like NHL general managers are especially ready to make some deals at night.
2. Panthers Tandem Succeeding
The goaltending tandem for the Florida Panthers is hitting their stride. Starter Sergei Bobrovsky has benefitted greatly from his back-up, Spencer Knight, playing excellently of late. Knight's won two of his last four starts, but he's stopped at least 88% of the shots against him in each of those games regadless of the outcome. The streak has improved his record to 10-8-1 with a 2.49 goals against average and a .906 save percentage.
Knight's play is helping Bobrovsky's game reach the next level once again. He's won his last four starts and has allowed two goals or less in each of those contests. The tandem has helped the Panthers win three straight and seven of their last 10, which has them back in first place in the Atlantic Division.
3. Western Conference Wild Card Becoming Three-Team Race
Unlike in the jumbled Eastern Conference, the Western Conference Wild Card race is finally beginning to take shape. There's three teams vying for the two Wild Card positions: the Colorado Avalanche, Calgary Flames, and Vancouver Canucks. The Flames and Canucks are separated by a single point and they are each chasing the Avs. Teams like the St. Louis Blues and Utah Hockey Club continue to linger, but it's a three team race for two Wild Card spots in the West.
