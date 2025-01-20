NHL Lessons Learned: Here Comes the Money
The latest week of NHL action was packed full of entertaining games and more shaking up of the playoff picture, led by teams like the New York Rangers and Ottawa Senators making statements in the Eastern Conference. In addition, the league made a shocking new announcement that could have long-term ramifications. Let's dive into the most recent lessons learned around the NHL.
1. Here Comes the Money!
The NHL made a major announcement this past week, sharing their plan to terminate escrow withholding for all players beginning at the end of January. In addition, the players are expected to receive the already withheld money buck, plus an additional 2 to 6%.
In short, the announcement means two things. The first is that revenue is up across the NHL. The second is that the owners are making a peace offering of sorts as the owners and NHL Players' Association gear up for the next Collective Bargaining Agreement in 2026. That's a far ways off and for now the league as a whole is celebrating as the dough keeps rolling in.
2. The Rangers Are Rebounding
The Rangers were the biggest disappointment in the NHL as the holiday break hit. But after a 6-2-2 stretch in their last 10, the Blue Shirts are suddenly back in the playoff picture. After such a poor stretch, it's amazing how the team has rebounded and put themselves within four points of a wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.
3. Senators Are Legit
Speaking of the Eastern Conference Wild Card, the Senators are quickly showing that they are not to be messed with. Winners of four of their last five, the Sens now hold the first wild card position and they've managed to do so without star goalie Linus Ullmark in the lineup. With five players scoring 14 goals or more already this season, the team is getting it done with a full team effort and it is spelling trouble for the rest of the East.
