NHL Lessons Learned: Luukk Be a Lady Tonight
The Buffalo Sabres are showing signs of life after a dreadful winless stretch. While the Sabres figure things out, another Atlantic Division team has a forward emerging as a top trade target. Let's dive into the lessons learned from the first post-holiday break week of NHL action.
1. Evans Building Trade Value
Montreal Canadiens' forward Jake Evans has been a name on the NHL trade market each of the past few seasons. He's having another strong season and currently in the middle of a five-game scoring streak. He's also a pending unrestricted free agent with a salary cap hit of $1.7 million, making him the perfect rental trade candidate at this year's deadline. He has 10 goals and 13 assists in 36 games, putting him just three goals and six points shy of his career highs. The Canadiens are likely receiving tons of calls on Evans and that will continue if he keeps playing this well.
2. Streakiness Defining Michkov's Rookie Season
The Philadelphia Flyers have one of the top rookies in the NHL this year in Matvei Michkov. He's currently tied with Macklin Celebrini of the San Jose Sharks for the lead among rookie scorers.
But streakiness is becoming an issue for the Russian winger. He's goalless and pointless over the last seven games and has seen his ice-time and shifts reduce drastically in the last two contests. It's the second time he's gone four games or longer without registering a point.
This dry spell also comes after he put up 10 points in the previous five games. The Flyers are trying to build consistency with Michkov, but it's an ongoing learning process for the rookie phenom.
3. Ovechkin's Historic Pursuit Continues
Washington Capitals' captain Alex Ovechkin returned to the lineup after missing 16 games with a fractured fibula and he's managed to score in both games since coming back. The tallies have brought him within 25 of the all-time NHL record for goals scored. With over 40 games left in the regular season and Ovi scoring goals seemingly at will, Wayne Gretzky's record is standing on fragile ground.
4. Luukky Luukkonen Leading Sabres
The Buffalo Sabres have won three straight games after going winless over their previous 13. Leading the charge for the team's resurgence is goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. He's been in net for each of the victories, stopping 27, 15, and 35 shots respectively. When the team is able to win this season, it's largely due to the play of their 25-year-old goalie and that won't change any time soon.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!