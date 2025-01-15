NHL Power Rankings: Capitals Retake Top Spot
The Washington Capitals and Vegas Golden Knights are vying for the top spots in the NHL in Breakaway on SI's latest power rankings. The league is a wide open race, with multiple teams having realistic claims to being the top contender for the Stanley Cup. Let's dive into the latest edition of the NHL power rankings.
10. Colorado Avalanche
The Colorado Avalanche have occupied the 10th spot in the power rankings for a few weeks, and the team appears comfortable on the perimeter for now. 7-2-1 in their last 10, the Avs are trying to disrupt the Central Division hierarchy. It's a difficult climb, but they are continuing to improve as the season goes on.
9. Los Angeles Kings
The Pacific Division is becoming as entertaining a race as any in the NHL this year, and teams like Edmonton Oilers are pushing the Los Angeles Kings for the second spot. The Kings are trying to hold them off and have gone 6-3-1 over their last 10 in that effort. Darcy Kuemper is playing excellent hockey in net, and winger Adrian Kempe just hit the 20-goal mark for the fourth straight season.
8. New Jersey Devils
The New Jersey Devils are having a tough stretch, going 4-4-2 in their last 10. Still, their starting goalie, Jacob Markstrom, is perhaps the best challenger to Connor Hellebuyck for the Vezina Trophy. He's keeping the team afloat amid this rough patch. For all of their recent troubles, they are still carrying a +27 goal differential while sitting in second place in the Metropolitan Division.
7. Toronto Maple Leafs
The Atlantic Division leaders are in the middle of a three-game losing streak, but the Toronto Maple Leafs have plenty of reason for optimism. Their captain and best player, Auston Matthews, is back from injury and productive. It's a boost they needed as they try to fend off the Florida Panthers and the rest of the division.
6. Edmonton Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers are so back. Leon Draisaitl can't stop scoring, Connor McDavid continues being the greatest player in the world, and their defense is surprisingly stingy. The shift is quickly focusing to whether or not this team can get over the playoff hump as they continue challenging in the Pacific Division.
5. Minnesota Wild
The Minnesota Wild continue navigating injury woes while maintaining their playoff positioning in the Western Conference. Some excellent goaltending from both of their net minders has led the way, but a few of their top forwards have stepped up in the absence of MVP candidate Kirill Kaprizov.
4. Dallas Stars
Winners of eight of their last 10, the Dallas Stars went from wild card spot to challenging for the Central Division in a matter of two weeks. Allowing the second-least number of goals in the league this year, they are a defensive juggernaut that smothers opposing offenses and then out rushes and skates them on offense. It's led to a +35 goal differential and 28-14-1 record through 43 games.
3. Winnipeg Jets
With the best goal differential in the NHL (+53), the Winnipeg Jets refuse to leave the conversation for top team in the league. The Central Division leaders are playing confidently in front of superstar goalie Connor Hellebuyck and were the first team to hit 30 wins in 2024-2025.
2. Vegas Golden Knights
Last week's top team in the NHL power rankings falls to number two, but the Vegas Golden Knights are right there. With the second-most points in the league, the Pacific Division leaders are a sure fire contender for the Stanley Cup.
1. Washington Capitals
The Washington Capitals retake the top spot in this week's power rankings. Tied with the Jets for the most points in the NHL this year, the Caps are 6-1-3 in their last 10, Alex Ovechkin continues hunting down Wayne Gretzky's all-time goal scoring record, and starting goalie Logan Thompson is making a push for Vezina Trophy consideration. They are the most well-balanced team in the league and they are also the best team.
