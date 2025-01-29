NHL Power Rankings: Oilers Closing In On Capitals
The Edmonton Oilers are climbing up the NHL standings, and it seems the Washington Capitals may have a new challenger for the top organization in the league. Let's take a look at just how far the Oilers moved up in the latest power rankings.
10. Ottawa Senators
A fantastic weekend and seven wins in their past 10 games has the Ottawa Senators in the mix for the 10 best teams currently in the NHL. What's even more impressive is they are doing this without star goalie Linus Ullmark. Their top players are clicking and the Sens are occupying a Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.
9. New Jersey Devils
Starting goalie Jacob Markstrom is set to miss a month and a half, and the New Jersey Devils have gone from Stanley Cup frontrunner to team struggling to stay afloat. The team is 4-3-3 in their last 10, but the struggle is whether or not they can string together wins without their star net minder. In the meantime, they are just barely in the latest power rankings.
8. Minnesota Wild
The injury to Kirill Kaprizov has been a death sentence for the Minnesota Wild, who will now be without their star for another month at least. The team's been miserable without him in the lineup, and they've dropped six of their last 10 contests. There was a window when they were on the cusp of dethroning the Winnipeg Jets for the Central Division lead, but now it seems they are fighting to hang on to one of the three guaranteed playoff spots in the division.
7. Toronto Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs are hitting their own mid season slump as the 50-game mark hits. An even 5-5-0 over their last 10, the team's been fueled by the return of Auston Matthews but feeling the absence of center John Tavares and his ability to drive another scoring line. The Atlantic Division is still theirs, but they need to step it up.
6. Carolina Hurricanes
No team is more relevant in the NHL right now than the Carolina Hurricanes. Acquiring a superstar like Mikko Rantanen is a championship move and the Hurricanes have earned points in nine of their last 10 games and their Stanley Cup contender status has been upgraded to legitimate threat.
5. Dallas Stars
The Dallas Stars quietly remain one of the best teams in the NHL, and a true contender for the Stanley Cup. A Vezina Trophy candidate in Jake Oettinger, their top forward Jason Robertson scoring among the league leaders over the last month, and their rock-solid defense, it's not grabbing headlines daily, but it's championship or bust again in Dallas.
4. Vegas Golden Knights
Despite a 3-6-1 stretch over their last 10, the Vegas Golden Knights still have the fourth best record in the league. They are in a battle for the Pacific Division, and they continue to find ways to win despite their goaltending struggles.
3. Winnipeg Jets
The NHL leader in points is the Winnipeg Jets. With a league high 35 victories and a +59 goal differential, their offense and goaltending continue to be something to behold. It's a dog fight for the top spot on the power rankings, and the Jets have to settle for third this week.
2. Edmonton Oilers
The big winners of this week's rankings are undoubtedly the Edmonton Oilers. The team recently grabbed hold of first place in Pacific Division as they and the Golden Knights go back and forth for control. What's in the Oilers favor is a rested Connor McDavid, a Rocket Richard campaign from Leon Draisaitl, and seven wins in their last 10. The Oilers are climbing steadily.
1. Washington Capitals
Another week passes, and the Washington Capitals are still the best team in the NHL. They are just two points off the league lead, despite having played three less games than the Jets. Their goal differential is +53 and they just signed starting goalie Logan Thompson to a hefty extension. Times are good for the Capitals as the 50-game mark rolls around.
