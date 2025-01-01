NHL Power Rankings: Here Comes the Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs are back in the latest NHL power rankings as the regular season hits its midway point. The changes to the rest of the list are minimal, but let's dive into the first power rankings of 2025.
10. Colorado Avalanche
Winners of five straight, you can't deny the Colorado Avalanche are back. They continue to get healthier into the new year, with Jonathan Drouin the latest impact player to return. 2025 should be a successful year for the Avs.
9. Toronto Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs were left off last week's power rankings entirely, but reappear after bouncing back. They are in a battle with the defending champs for the top of the Atlantic Division, but they currently have the edge. William Nylander and Mitch Marner continue powering this team while Auston Matthews figures out his injury situation.
8. Edmonton Oilers
7-2-1 over their last 10, the Oilers are making a run in the Pacific Division and Western Conference. Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid are yet again near the top of the NHL scoring race and have their team at 22-13-3 nearing the midway point of the season.
7. Florida Panthers
A pair of division losses interrupted a four-game winning streak, but the Florida Panthers head into the second half locked with the Maple Leafs for the Atlantic Division lead. Sergei Bobrovsky has won four of his last five starts for the Cats and is hopefully reverting back to his 2023-2024 form.
6. Minnesota Wild
Losers of six of their last 10, the Wild are finally hitting their first slump of the year. They are still one of the top teams in the West, but a few losses are setting them back. Thankfully, they closed out their 2024 schedule with a good team win over the Nashville Predators.
5. Los Angeles Kings
The Los Angeles Kings are quietly building one of their best seasons in recent memory while the rest of the NHL overlooks their season. 6-2-2 in their last 10 and with a +18 goal differential, the Kings are a good, good team.
4. New Jersey Devils
Jacob Markstrom is making a push for the Vezina Trophy in his first season with the New Jersey Devils. Their defense is top notch as well and the Devils are becoming a thorn in the side of the entire NHL. With a 24-12-3 record, this season has been a huge step forward for this team and they still have plenty to prove.
3. Washington Capitals
The Washington Capitals received a huge boost with the return of their captain, Alexander Ovechkin. With the Great 8 back in the mix, the biggest surprise in the NHL this year has the third most points in the league and are going back and forth with the Devils for the top spot in the Metropolitan Division.
2. Vegas Golden Knights
The Vegas Golden Knights are improving steadily. The way they are trending, they could be an absolute juggernaut come the postseason. Leading the Pacific Division and with a loaded roster, they are one of the best teams right now in the NHL.
1. Winnipeg Jets
No changes at the top for this week's power rankings. The Winnipeg Jets are the top team in the NHL and are winners of seven of their last 10. Kyle Connor is in the top-10 of the NHL scoring race as the calendar flips, and the Winnipeg attack continues to be among the best in the league.
