NHL Power Rankings: Jets, and Capitals, and Oilers, Oh My!
The Edmonton Oilers, Washington Capitals, and Winnipeg Jets are rolling along as the NHL regular season approaches the 60-game mark and the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. Each team has looked like the best team in the league at different times recently, but which one looks like the top team right now? Let's dive into that and the rest of the latest NHL power rankings.
10. Ottawa Senators
Winners of five straight before losing a nail-biter to the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Senators are one of the hottest teams in the NHL. With a 7-3-0 record in their last 10, they are now occupying a top-three spot in the Atlantic Division and they appear bound for the 2025 postseason. And they've made this excellent run without their starting goalie available.
9. Toronto Maple Leafs
The Maple Leafs are pushing through a rough stretch of games that has left them 4-6-0 in their last 10 games. Now in second place in the Atlantic Division, the Leafs are trying to get back on track before the 4 Nations Face-Off delays the NHL calendar for two weeks. Despite the poor recent record, they are 31-19-2, giving them the 10th best record in the league.
8. Vegas Golden Knights
The Vegas Golden Knights continue to work through struggles, going 2-5-3 in their last 10 and dropping their Pacific Division lead. Despite this poor stretch, they are still 31-17-6 with 68 points. They are still within two points of the division lead and if their goaltending shapes up, they should get back on track quickly.
7. New Jersey Devils
The New Jersey Devils are weathering the storm without starting goalie Jacob Markstrom, and simultaneously keeping their place in the top three spots of the Metropolitan Division. A +31 goal differential is helping the matter, certainly, but they are playing a solid team game that opposing teams find quite frustrating to play against.
6. Florida Panthers
The defending champs are imposing fear into their opponents as the NHL Trade Deadline nears. The Panthers are 6-4-0 in their last 10, but the biggest development is their goaltending tandem gaining confidence. Both starter Sergei Bobrovsky and back-up Spencer Knights are crushing it lately, and it's giving the Panthers more and more confidence as the regular season goes on.
5. Carolina Hurricanes
The Hurricanes are gelling nicely since making their blockbuster trade for Mikko Rantanen and Taylor Hall. With a 32-18-4 record, they are in second place in the Metropolitan Division and have the fifth-best record in the entire NHL. What's been especially impressive is their dominance at home. The Canes have a 20-6-1 record in 27 home contests and are virtually unbeatable when defending home ice.
4. Dallas Stars
There's few teams in the league hitting their stride in the way the Stars are. Every position is clicking, they're racking up victories and points, and they just made a big move to acquire forward Mikael Granlund and defender Cody Ceci. With a 34-17-1 record, Dallas is one of three Western Conference teams that stand out as the odds on Stanley Cup favorites.
3. Edmonton Oilers
The Oilers have been excellent over the last two months of the season, and they are steadily building more and more momentum as the postseason approaches. They've now taken over the lead in the Pacific Division and are 6-3-1 in their last 10. Leon Draisaitl continues to lead the NHL in goals while chasing down Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche for the overall scoring lead. The Oilers are very, very good once again,
2. Washington Capitals
The top two teams in the league are on their own level currently, and the Washington Capitals are on top of the Eastern Conference. Alex Ovechkin inches close to the all-time goal scoring record while the team has 35 wins in 53 games and 77 points. They're 7-1-2 in their last 10 and their goal differential of +56 is the second best mark in the NHL.
1. Winnipeg Jets
The Jets took home their seventh straight victory with an impressive win over the Hurricanes. They continue to hold the best record in the league, have the most wins, and the best goal differential. At the 55 game mark, the Jets are the favorites to win the Stanley Cup.
