NHL Power Rankings: Wild Dethrone Jets for Top Spot
It took two months of NHL action, but the Winnipeg Jets have finally been displaced as the best team in the league. The Minnesota Wild and multiple other teams are on their doorstep or surpassing them as the season roars on. Let's take a look at the latest power rankings to see how the top-10 teams look after eight weeks of regular season action.
10. Los Angeles Kings
Winning streaks are a common occurrence on this latest power rankings, and the Los Angeles Kings are currently one of those streaking teams. Three straight victories allowed the Kings to jump into second place in the Pacific Division.
Led by captain Anze Kopitar, who has 29 points in 25 games, the offense in LA is impressing. Adrian Kempe and Alex Laferriere are both on 30-goal paces, and their defense is holding their own without star blue liner Drew Doughty.
9. Florida Panthers
The defending champions are the embodiment of resilient, just when you think the Florida Panthers are showing weakness, they rattle off three straight wins against quality teams. They've lost some stinkers lately as well, but it's becoming clear that this team will ride the wave all the way through the regular season.
8. Vegas Golden Knights
The Pacific Division leaders are the Vegas Golden Knights, and they have one of the least talked about MVP candidates so far this year. He has eight goals, 28 points, and 36 points in 25 games and is on pace for the best offensive season of his impressive career. As a result, the Golden Knights are a top team in the Western Conference.
7. Dallas Stars
Three straight victories propelled the Dallas Stars and this team is finally looking as expected. Jake Oettinger is performing at a Vezina Trophy-level, Logan Stankoven has been a top rookie in the NHL, and Matt Duchene and Mason Marchment are both having career-high starts to their 2024 campaigns.
6. Carolina Hurricanes
A pair of recent losses knocked the Carolina Hurricanes down a few spots, but the Canes are still not to be messed with. Their never-ending goaltending questions remain, but they are a fast and aggressive forechecking team that can beat you without the best goalie in the world.
5. Washington Capitals
Alex Ovechkin is skating again just two weeks after fracturing his leg, and the Washington Capitals are still playing solid hockey without the greatest scorer in NHL history. Dylan Strome is filling the offensive gap wonderfully and the team is 17-6-1 with a +32 goal differential.
4. Toronto Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs are one of the hottest teams over the last week, and they received an even bigger boost with the return of captain Auston Matthews from injury. Anthony Stolarz continues to surprise in net, and the Leafs are your Atlantic Division leaders.
3. Winnipeg Jets
The best start in the league award went to the Winnipeg Jets, but they've looked beatable recently. They are still getting elite play from goaltender Connor Hellebuyck and are one of the best teams in the Western Conference, but they aren't the best team in the league anymore.
2. New Jersey Devils
The top of the Metropolitan Division is occupied by the New Jersey Devils, and they are quickly moving up the top of the power rankings as well. They are 7-3 over their last 10 and with Nico Hischier, Jack Hughes, and Jesper Bratt all averaging a point-per-game so far, there won't be many teams who can outscore this Devils squad.
1. Minnesota Wild
The Jets have finally been dethroned thanks to another fantastic week from the Minnesota Wild. Even with the team facing a rash of injuries, they lead the NHL with a 17-4-4 record and 38 points. With forwards Kirill Kaprizov, Matthew Boldy, and Marco Rossi playing outstanding hockey up front, this team is likely to keep rolling through the holiday season.
