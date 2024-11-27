NHL Power Rankings: Maple Leafs Sending Message
The Toronto Maple Leafs are without their captain Auston Matthews, but they are playing incredibly well over the last week. The quarter mark of the 2024-2025 season has come, and now we are reaching the point of the season when the playoff picture first begins to take shape. With that in mind, let's dive into our latest power rankings.
10. New York Rangers
After losing three straight, the team is reportedly on the verge of making massive changes, but they are still the 10th place team in the league standings. They are 12-7-1 and still have a positive goal differential, so maybe the panic is a bit premature.
9. Calgary Flames
Led by a stellar level of play from rookie goalie Dustin Wolf, the Flames are back amongst the top teams in the league. The team is finding ways to win without having an elite offensive player in their lineup and it's enough to earn them a spot on the latest power rankings.
8. Dallas Stars
The Stars have had some ups-and-downs so far in 2024, but they are on the upswing again currently. The thing that sticks out about them despite their record of 13-7 not being overly impressive
7. Vegas Golden Knights
Jack Eichel isn't getting the recognition he deserves, but with 34 points in 22 games he's having an All-Star and MVP caliber season. Sitting at the top of the Pacific Division, the Golden Knights are one of the teams to beat in the Western Conference.
6. Washington Capitals
While Alex Ovechkin recovers, the Capitals are treading water. It's a tall task to win without the best scorer in NHL history, but the Caps are finding a way and still are a top team in the NHL right now.
5. Toronto Maple Leafs
The Leafs are the biggest risers this week, piggy-backing off of four straight victories without Matthews in the lineup. Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll are giving them an excellent duo in net, and they are suddenly in the top spot of the Atlantic Division.
4. New Jersey Devils
When will the Devils erase the doubt about their 2024-2025 outlook? First place in the Metropolitan Division and getting huge seasons from their top players like Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier, the Devils are legitimate and getting better.
3. Minnesota Wild
Slow and steady wins the race for the Minnesota Wild, and they have the chance to be one the best teams in the NHL and still be overlooked. Regardless, they are six points back of the mighty Winnipeg Jets, but have the second best record in the Western Conference. Kirill Kaprizov is playing like an MVP and if he can stay healthy, he and the Wild will continue being at the top of the league standings.
2. Carolina Hurricanes
Every team is taking their licks currently, and the Hurricanes are overcoming their own as both of their starting goalies sustained injuries. Despite the setbacks, the Canes are 15-5-1 and have the second best goal differential in the NHL. Their forward group is playing like a well-oiled machine, and the entire league is taking notice.
1. Winnipeg Jets
Another power ranking, another week of the Jets in the number one spot. 18-4 and having their Vezina Trophy-winning goalie play even better than he did during his award winning campaign last year, the Jets are a problem the entire league cannot solve. The first quarter of the season is now past, so it will be interesting to see if Winnipeg can continue this incredible start into the doldrums of winter and the middle of the season.
