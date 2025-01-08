NHL Power Rankings: Viva Las Vegas
The Vegas Golden Knights are here and ready to assert dominance over the rest of the NHL. The Golden Knights are kicking off the first power rankings of 2025 with the number one spot for the first time this season. Let's dive into the rest of the top teams in this week's edition of Breakaway On SI's power rankings.
10. Colorado Avalanche
The Colorado Avalanche remain in the 10 spot this week, but they continue to be a team lurking on the perimeter. They are getting better and better and by the time the postseason hits, they will be team no one else wants to face.
9. Florida Panthers
An injury to Aaron Ekblad could be costly for the Florida Panthers, but they are continuing to challenge for the top spot in the Atlantic Division. Their top forward group of Alex Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk, and Sam Reinhart are all averaging over a point per game while the Cats attempt to repeat as Stanley Cup champions.
8. Edmonton Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers must not like playing hockey in October or November because for the second year in a row, the team has ramped it up heading into the halfway point of the season. They went from missing the postseason entirely through 20 games to one of the league's 10 best records at the halfway mark. Leon Draisaitl is playing the best hockey of his career and the Oilers are climbing the standings and rankings.
7. New Jersey Devils
The New Jersey Devils have hit a bit of a rough patch, going 5-5 over their last 10 games. They've given up some ground to the Washington Capitals in the Metropolitan Division but remain near the top of the division. Goalie Jacob Markstrom is having a Vezina Trophy-worthy campaign in his first season with the Devils and he's keeping the team together over this slight down stretch.
6. Toronto Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs were boosted by the return of captain Auston Matthews and they've overtaken the top of the Atlantic Division along the way. Mitch Marner is a man possessed as he continues proving to the organization that he's worth a mega-deal for his next contract. He has 56 points in 41 games and the Leafs are following his and Matthews lead on another playoff run.
5. Los Angeles Kings
Those pesky Los Angeles Kings won't fall down the rankings, no matter how many other teams challenge. A +22 goal differential, excellent goaltending from Darcy Kuemper, and Anze Kopitar winding back the clock has this team looking like a dangerous contender and that's been the case all season long.
4. Minnesota Wild
A bit of a slower stretch has stalled the Minnesota Wild's impeccable start to the season. Right on the heels of the third ranked team on the power rankings, the Wild are getting an extra bit of offense from young center Marco Rossi. He was recently named the NHL's First Star of the Week to kick off the new year.
3. Winnipeg Jets
With a 6-3-1 record over their last 10, the Winnipeg Jets are still one of the best teams in the NHL this year. They have the third-most points in the league, the best goal differential (+43), and a sneaky contender for the scoring title propelling the team to their continued Central Division lead.
2. Washington Capitals
The Washington Capitals continue to be a top team in the NHL and the class of the Eastern Conference. Alex Ovechkin's historic chase remains a burning topic in the league and the rest of the lineup is full of overachieving players who look determined to win for their captain every night. The Caps are a powerful locomotive chugging down the tracks as the second half continues.
1. Vegas Golden Knights
The Vegas Golden Knights' consistently strong season has finally pushed them to the top spot in the NHL power rankings. The league leader in overall standings with a 27-9-3 record, they are a deep team that is asserting dominance over their opponents.
