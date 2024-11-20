NHL Power Rankings: Capitals Ascending
As another week passes in the NHL, the leaderboard changes yet again. While the Winnipeg Jets remain the best team statistically, the landscape shifts constantly. Let's take a look at this week's power rankings.
10. Toronto Maple Leafs
The Maple Leafs are making their first appearance on the power rankings after a 7-2-1 stretch after their last 10 games propelled them back into the top three spots of the Atlantic Division. Goalie Anthony Stolarz is playing lights out, and even without Auston Matthews in the lineup, the Leafs look great.
9. Los Angeles Kings
The Kings are keeping pace in the Pacific Division, and with a 10-6-3 record, they look like a legitimate threat. Captain Anze Kopitar is leading the team in scoring and they are getting solid goaltending. They might not be a sure-fire Stanley Cup contender yet, but they are a danger in the Western Conference.
8. Vegas Golden Knights
The Vegas Golden Knights are continuing their solid start. Currently 11-5-2 and leading the Pacific Division, the Knights have a strong goal differential of +15. The forward group is loaded, their defense is one of the best in the conference, and they are a strong pick to make some noise in the postseason again.
7. New York Rangers
The Rangers were on fire to start the season, slipped a bit, and are now red-hot again. They've won three in row and seven of their last 10, putting them in fourth place in the Metropolitan Division and sixth place in overall league standings.
6. New Jersey Devils
The Devils continue to be overlooked, but they are a deep and dangerous lineup. Currently third place in the Metropolitan Division, the Devils have a strong goal differential of +16 and are 7-3 in their last 10 games. Led by the scoring trio of Jesper Bratt, Jack Hughes, and Nico Hischier, the Metro is an absolute dog fight that the Devils are right in the mix of.
5. Florida Panthers
You can't keep the defending champions down for long. They showed the Winnipeg Jets who was boss with a shutout victory against them. The leaders of the Atlantic Division, the Cats are showing week in and week out that they are not to be taken lightly during the Stanley Cup defense.
4. Carolina Hurricanes
After surging over the last few weeks, the Hurricanes are suddenly one of the best teams in the NHL. The team was dealt another huge injury blow, as Frederik Andersen is out long-term, but the team still finds a way to win.
3. Minnesota Wild
The Central Division remains the top one in the NHL right now, and that's largely due to the Minnesota Wild surprising evey one. Sitting in second place behind the Winnipeg Jets, the Wild are one of the top teams in the league right now. Kirill Kaprizov is having an MVP-caliber season and as long as he continues at this pace, the Wild will be serious trouble.
2. Washington Capitals
It's been a heck of a week for the Capitals. With Alex Ovechkin climbing the all-time goal scoring list, it has the Caps in first place in the Metropolitan Division. A leg injury to Ovi could stunt this team's push, but for now they are the hottest team in the NHL.
1. Winnipeg Jets
The Winnipeg Jets remain the top team in the NHL points-wise, and it's nearly impossible to bump them out of the first spot in the power rankings. With a 16-3 record, the Central Division is theirs for the taking.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!