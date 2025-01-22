NHL Power Rankings: Capitals Keep Building Momentum
Can anyone stop the Washington Capitals? The Metropolitan Division giants are adding on to their division, conference, and league leading win and point totals. Let's dive into the latest NHL power rankings to see how the top-10 teams currently look.
10. Florida Panthers
The Florida Panthers are falling behind in the Atlantic Division race, but they are still one of the top-10 teams in the NHL, both in points and in the eye test. Sergei Bobrovsky has been up-and-down over the last month and a half, but back-up Spencer Knight has been finding his stride in that time. Winger Sam Reinhart is scoring at an insane pace for the second straight season, leading the team with 27 tallies through 47 games. The Cats might not be the division winners this year, but they continue to be impressive and dangerous in their Stanley Cup defense.
9. Colorado Avalanche
The Colorado Avalanche have the NHL's leading point scorer, one of the top goal scorers, the top defensive scorer, and a starting goalie playing at an elite level. It's a good recipe for the pride of the Rocky Mountains, but the question remains over when this team will peak. They've been red hot at times, ice cold at others, and are currently 5-4-1 in their last 10. If the Avs hit their stride, look out, but that's still a big if at this point.
8. Carolina Hurricanes
The Carolina Hurricanes received a huge boost with the return of goaltender Frederik Andersen and the Canes are back on track. Despite forward Martin Necas cooling off following a red-hot first half, the team's more than made up for it with the recent play of fellow forwards Seth Jarvis and Andrei Svechnikov. Pair it with a +24 goal differential and the Canes are showing they are another team not to sleep on in 2025.
7. Vegas Golden Knights
The Vegas Golden Knights are slumping at the worst time. 4-5-1 in their last 10, the powerful Golden Knights team are scoring, but their defense and goaltending is spiraling. Their head coach recently called out their tandem in net and their need to be better, but the big issue for Vegas is rearing its ugly head and hurting their chances to claim another Pacific Division title.
6. Dallas Stars
When the Dallas Stars play their game, it's hard to see many teams beating them four times in a playoff series. When they are off their game, it's a whole different story, but they've played very well of late, going 7-3 in their last 10 and taking over the third spot in the Central Division. Jason Robertson, Matt Duchene, and Wyatt Johnston are giving the team a dynamic scoring punch to their top-six while their goaltending is giving them a chance to win every night.
5. Minnesota Wild
A 3-1 victory over the Avalanche ended the Minnesota Wild's three-game losing streak and hopefully has the team back on track. The team's struggled mightily without their MVP candidate Kirill Kaprizov in the lineup, but there's hope he returns soon. In the meantime, the Wild are depending on their goalie tandem of Filip Gustavsson and Marc-Andre Fleury to carry them to more points. it's a tough situation for Minnesota, but they are somehow staying alive in the Central Division and Western Conference.
4. Edmonton Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers are a darn good team as their second half schedule continues. Leon Draisaitl is having a career-best season and it's overshadowed another stellar season from captain Connor McDavid. The team is 8-2 in their last 10 and they've made the Pacific Division and a two team race between them and Vegas. The momentum is tipping towards the Oilers, however, as they are the hottest team in the league besides the organization holding the top spot in the latest power rankings.
3. Toronto Maple Leafs
The rise of the Toronto Maple Leafs musn't be ignored. Now the top team in the Atlantic Division, the Leafs are 30-16-2 overall and 7-3 in their last 10. Captain Auston Matthews returned to the lineup and has scored seven goals in his last seven games, looking settled, healthier, and back to his MVP form. The Leafs are on a red-hot stretch and it's building towards Stanley Cup hopes once again.
2. Winnipeg Jets
The Central Division is tightening, but the Winnipeg Jets maintain their grasp on the top spot. The Jets are 31-14-3 despite going 4-4-2 over their last 10. Their goal differential is +49 and Connor Hellebuyck is still the best goaltender in the NHL. They aren't the flashiest, but they are a very, very good team.
1. Washington Capitals
The sky is the limit right now on just how good these Washington Capitals can be. Between Alex Ovechkin's ridiculous goal scoring pace at age 39 or goaltender Logan Thompson going from good to elite in half a season, there's excitement everywhere in Washington D.C. Understandably so, as the Caps continue building towards something special in 2025.
