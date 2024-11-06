NHL Power Rankings: Jets Continue League Dominance
The 2024-2025 NHL season has four weeks of regular season action completed, and the Winnipeg Jets are the top team in the league. With every team playing at least 10 games, let's take a look at our latest NHL power rankings.
10. New Jersey Devils
There's just something about the New Jersey Devils. They've won three straight games without allowing a goal as they marched through western Canada. Maybe it's the enticing forwards up top like Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier, who is tied for the league lead in goals scored. Or maybe it's the outstanding goaltending they are getting. Whatever it is, they remain a team to watch as the season progresses.
9. Dallas Stars
Losing back-to-back games to the Florida Panthers in Finland was a tough blow to take, but that is just a temporary setback. The Stars are deep and set up for a long postseason run. They are 7-4 through 11 games.
The one statistic to keep an eye on is their record away from home ice. It's only been five games, but they are 2-3 in away games, compared to 5-1 when playing at American Airlines Center.
8. Washington Capitals
The Metropolitan Division has four of the top 10 teams in the NHL right now, and the Washington Capitals might be the biggest surprise of them all. The team loves their new additions over the summer, with center Pierre-Luc Dubois drawing frequent praise from teammates and the coaching staff.
The ageless wonder Alex Ovechkin continues his pursuit of Wayne Gretzky's all-time goal scoring record, and the Caps are flocking behind their captain. They are 8-3 through 11 games and they have a surprisingly impressive goal differential of +13.
7. Vegas Golden Knights
Talk about home ice advantage, the Vegas Golden Knights are 8-0-0 when playing in Vegas, but 0-3-1 on away ice.
The offensive firepower of the Golden Knights isn on display through the first portion of the season. Captain Mark Stone and superstar Jack Eichel are doing their thing, but they are also getting regular scoring from forwards Ivan Barbashev, Tomas Hertl, and Pavel Dorofeyev.
6. Los Angeles Kings
The Los Angeles Kings are aiming to surprise the NHL this year, and they are doing a solid job of that so far. One of the biggest keys to their success is 21-year-old defender Brandt Clarke. Making the leap to a full-time NHL player this season, he's put up 12 points in his first 13 games while averaging 18:30 minutes of ice-time per game.
5. Carolina Hurricanes
The Carolina Hurricanes shouldn't be as good as they have been through their first 10 games. The deck was stacked against them after an offseason headlined by the departure of Jake Guentzel, but as has been the case over the last five years, the Canes remain a great team.
Martin Necas has taken a huge step forward, filling the void of any offensive departures. They are also getting a huge boost from defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere, who has nine points in 10 games.
4. Minnesota Wild
Are the Minnesota Wild legitimate? That's the biggest question after storming to an 8-1-2 record to start the season. They have two elite forwards in Kirill Kaprizov and emerging star Matt Boldy, and both players are averaging over a point per game through 11 games. If the team play continues, the Wild will be a serious threat in the Western Conference.
3. New York Rangers
Artemi Panarin is on an MVP run to start the season and the Rangers are 8-2-1 behind his offensive production. Igor Shesterkin is dominating in net while he and the Blue Shirts hammer out what figures to be a massive extension. The Rangers remain dangerous and one of the biggest threats to unseat the defending champs in the Eastern Conference.
2. Florida Panthers
A trip to Finland has seemingly unlocked the defending Stanley Cup champions. The Panthers have the second best record in the NHL after winning five straight. With captain Sasha Barkov back in the lineup, the Panthers are finding their stride.
1. Winnipeg Jets
The rest of the NHL is simply chasing the Winnipeg Jets at this point of the season. They have a lone loss in regulation through their first 12 games, and they have put up a miraculous +28 goal differential.
Is this sustainable? Absolutely not. Is this an incredible streak that the Jets are on, regardless? Absolutely.
