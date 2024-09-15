NHL's Top 5 Remaining UFAs
Training camps are days away for just about every team in the NHL with preseason games quickly approaching. Rosters will soon take shape and before you know it, the 2024-25 regular season will arrive.
Roster construction may have already started, but there are still numerous players without a team to skate with. Even with teams handing out quite a few professional tryout offers, there are still multiple big names who are looking for a deal.
James van Riemsdyk
Teams are reportedly interested in the 35-year-old veteran forward, but James van Riemsdyk is yet to sign anywhere. The Toronto Maple Leafs passed on their former star, leaving him open for any other team to take a crack at.
In 1,011 career games in the NHL, van Riemsdyk has scored 311 goals and 318 assists for 629 total points. He played 71 games with the Bruins in 2023-24, and scored 38 points (11G-27A), showing he can still be a solid veteran option offensively.
Tony DeAngelo
Rumors swirled that Tony DeAngelo might be heading to Russia for the 2024-25 season, but he is yet to find a new home. At 28 years old, DeAngelo can still be one of the better puck-moving blue liners in the NHL.
He played 31 games with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2023-24 for only 11 points, but he isn’t far removed from a 51-point campaign in 2021-22. Things have quieted down for DeAngelo off the ice as he became a plausible option for any team looking for a pure hockey signing.
Justin Schultz
A two-time Stanley Cup champion, 34-year-old Justin Schultz is still searching for his next contract. As a right-shot defenseman with good puck-moving skills, it’s a curious case that Schultz hasn’t signed anywhere yet.
In 745 career games, Schultz has 71 goals and 253 assists for 324 total points. He spent the last two seasons as one of the top producers of offense in the Seattle Kraken defensive group.
Phil Kessel
It’s been over a year since Phil Kessel played a game in the NHL, but he wants to play. The three-time Stanley Cup champion has been calling teams about a chance to play, and there is no reason why someone shouldn’t give him a shot.
Kessel is eight points away from hitting 1,000 in his career and he can easily slide in as a veteran piece to someone’s lineup. He’s willing to let his iron man streak come to an end, just as long as he can continue playing in the NHL.
Martin Jones
If teams are looking for a veteran backup or third string goalie option, Martin Jones might be the best option to turn to. At 34 years old, Jones just spent the 2023-24 season with the Toronto Maple Leafs and their American Hockey League Affiliate, the Toronto Marlies.
There isn’t much career left ahead of Jones, but his has shifted to a quality backup. He went 11-8-1 with the Maple Leafs last season and has a career record of 236-171-36. Most teams have their goalie duo, but there is still a chance Jones finds a new home.
