Senators Announce Agreement for New Arena
The Ottawa Senators are fighting to improve. They've invested multiple draft picks into rebuilding their roster over the past few years. Seemingly on the verge of taking that next step, management gave up assets to acquire Vezina Trophy-winning goaltender Linus Ullmark. It's another sign of this team improving.
Now the Senators are making tangible improvements to the organization off the ice. In a long-rumored move, the team announced that they and urban planning company the National Capital Commission (NCC) have signed a lease on land that they will turn into the team's new state-of-the-art arena. The Senators' President Cyril Leeder and NCC CEO Tobi Nussbaum held a joint press conference to announce the exciting update.
The move is one to rejoice over for Senators' fans. A new downtown arena is something fans have called for for years, and now the team is moving forward on a plan that will only help the team grow for years to come.
The deal is also sure to garner more favor for team owner Michael Andlauer. He purchased the team for $950 million in September of 2023, and in just short of a year, he's delivered in a way Sens fans have been dreaming of and clamoring for.
With the announcement of a lease agreement, it's just the first step in a long process. But when it all comes together, the Senators hope the result is an arena surrounded by a downtown destination that attracts people before and after the games. Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Citizen recently reported on the team's vision for their new arena and the new updates.
"The Senators also want a district around the rink that will make the area a destination for visitors," he wrote. "Leeder has stated they don’t just want people to show up for the game and head home, they want visitors to have the option to have a nice meal or stop for a cold beverage."
