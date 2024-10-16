Senators Get Good and Bad News With Injuries
The Ottawa Senators are just three games into the 2024-25 season, but they already appear to be fighting an injury bug. It was previously revealed that Ridly Greig would be out for about two weeks, but the Senators provided further updates on multiple key players.
Senators head coach Travis Green stated that defenseman Artem Zub will be out for a week with a concussion.
Zub has been a crucial piece of the Senators’ blue line for the last four seasons. In 253 games played, he has been a strong defensive force. He’s recorded 17 goals and 54 assists for 71 total points in his career.
Zub was an early exit in a barnburner against the Los Angeles Kings. He skated for just 2:38 before hitting the showers early.
The Senators went on to win 8-7 over the Kings in overtime. New goaltender Linus Ullmark was not in the lineup due to his own injury.
Ullmark was out of the lineup due to a muscle strain and the Senators were hopeful for a quick return. According to Green, Ullmark could return as soon as their Thursday game against the New Jersey Devils.
In his first two games with the Senators, Ullmark went 1-1 while allowing five goals on 58 shots. His first win came against the reigning Stanley Cup champions, Florida Panthers. Ullmark stopped 31 of 32 shots from the Panthers on the way to a 3-1 win.
