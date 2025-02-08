Flyers Forward to Make Team Debut Against Penguins
The Philadelphia Flyers are anticipating the debut of a key forward for their team.
It's been over a week since the Flyers and Calgary Flames struck a deal that sent Andrei Kuzmenko and Jakob Pelletier to Philadelphia. Unfortunately, due to the process of arranging their visa's, neither has been able to make their team debut.
Pelletier is still experiencing issues, but Kuzmenko is slated to make his Flyers debut when they take on their division rivals, the Pittsburgh Penguins. According to the team's head coach John Tortorella, they are expecting Kuzmenko to be in the lineup for the first time.
NHL.com writer Adam Kimelman shared the latest injury and lineup updates, which included the postive update regarding their new winger.
"Andrei Kuzmenko will make play," he shared via his X account. "But Jakob Pelletier remains unavailable until his immigration paperwork is finalized."
Kuzmenko will look to make good on this change of scenery after a rough start to his 2024-2025 campaign. The 29-year-old winger struggled with the Flames this year. He's played just 37 games, and recorded four goals and 11 assists for 15 points.
It's been a precipitous drop-off for Kuzmenko, who made a strong impression with Calgary last year. They had acquired him from the Vancouver Canucks after he struggled there for the initial part of the 2023-2024 campaign. Over his first 29 games with the Flames, he looked like a bonafide top-six scorer, registering 14 goals and 11 assists. Unable to sustain that pace this year, he's again hoping to capitalize on a change of scenery.
What makes Kuzmenko so tantalizing is that he's not far removed from an All-Star level season with the Canucks. He broke into the league in explosive fashion in Vancouver, scoring 39 goals in 81 games during the 2022-2023 campaign. He's failed to match that pace in the years since, but the Flyers are optimistic he can find his scoring form once again in Philadelphia.
