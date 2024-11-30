Penguins' Evgeni Malkin, Bruins' Nikita Zadorov Fined by NHL
The Pittsburgh Penguins walked away as winners over the Boston Bruins, but not before things got chippy between the two teams. Late in the opening period, Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin and Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov were given penalties for unnecessary stick infractions.
The NHL Department of Player Safety fined the Penguins and Bruins skaters $5,000, the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement. Malkin was fined for slashing, while Zadorov was hit for unsportsmanlike conduct.
While Malkin was standing by the Bruins' bench during gameplay, Zadorov poked at Malkin from the bench. Malkin retaliated by wildly swinging his stick at Bruins players, striking Mason Lorhei.
Malkin was initially given a slashing penalty, which was upheld, but an official review deemed Zadorov was also guilty of unsportsmanlike conduc, by interfering with an opposing player while on the bench.
The Bruins were leading 1-0 at the time of the infractions, but the Penguins rallied back to win 2-1. Malkin assisted on the game-winning goal by Philip Tomasino. The tally was Tomasino’s first goal with the Penguins after a recent trade and his first of the season.
Zadorov was on the ice for Rickard Rakell’s game-tying goal in the final second of the second period.
The win helped give the Penguins their second straight win as they look to rebound after an awful start to the season. The Bruins dropped to 11-11-3 and are currently out of a playoff spot.
