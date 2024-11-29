Penguins Linked to Young Canadiens Forward
Both the Pittsburgh Penguins and Montreal Canadiens are struggling this season. The Penguins are entering the rebuilding phase faster than they hoped, while the Canadiens aren't improving as quickly as their front office hoped.
With both the Penguins and Canadiens needing something to change, both teams are frequently named in trade rumors and other league activity. The Pens have already been active on the trade market, acquiring 23-year-old forward Philip Tomasino from the Nashville Predators.
According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, the Penguins could targeting another young forward that has fallen out of favor with his current team. On a post-Thanksgiving episode of 32 Thoughts, Friedman speculated that center Kirby Dach could fit the bill of players Pittsburgh is targeting for their rebuild.
"Im just saying if you're looking for guys," he said. "This is another one that maybe it's worth taking a shot at. And what would he learn next to the likes of (Evgeni) Malkin and (Sidney) Crosby. I can't help but wonder about Kirby Dach being that kind of guy."
It's not a sure thing that the Canadiens are interested in trading Dach, however. While Friedman's co-host Kyle Bukauskas agreed that the speculation is possible, neither reported there being any serious conversations regarding this trade option.
Dach has been with the Canadiens since Montreal traded a first-round draft pick to the Chicago Blackhawks for him during the 2022 NHL Draft. His first year with the Habs was a success by all accounts. as he recorded 14 goals and 24 assists over 58 games.
But injuries have limited him to just 82 total games over three seasons with the Canadiens. He missed the entirety of the 2023-2024 campaign, and it's still taking him time to re-adjust to the NHL game. So far this season, he has just one goal and seven assists over 22 games. He hasn't played poorly, but he's not giving them that ideal top-six kind of play since his return.
To Friedman's credit, the Penguins did pounce on Tomasino with him being in a similar situation. With Dach and the entire Montreal organization still struggling, it makes sense that he's connecting those dots. Whether the Habs are willing to pull the trigger on this deal remains a mystery, but the Penguins seem to be keeping tabs on a variety of younger players looking for a change of scenery.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!