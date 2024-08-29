Penguins New Prospect: 'I'm Gonna Get What I Deserve'
The Pittsburgh Penguins took a big swing by acquiring Rutger McGroarty from the Winnipeg Jets. They gave up their former top prospect, Brayden Yager, in order to bring the young winger to Pittsburgh. McGroarty is now the team's top player under 25, and the future of this franchise lies majorly on his development.
The 20 year-old recently arrived at the Penguins' facility to begin gearing up for the organization's rookie tournament and training camp. Speaking to the Pittsburgh media for the first time since his trade, the American-born forward was all smiles discussing his thoughts on the trade and joining the Pens.
The focus of the media's questions was focused on two things: his fallout with the Jets and if he's ready for the NHL. McGroarty took a question in stride when asked if he will be given a chance to earn a roster spot this fall. He told the reporters that he's only been promised a spot on the upcoming prospect tournament team, but he's eager to show he's ready for more.
"I'm gonna get what I deserve and I'm going to come ready to work for camp," he said. "I like where my game's at right now but, yeah, I'm just excited to get to camp and leave a good impression on them."
In addition to being a highly skilled hockey player, he also brings a fire and hunger that only a young player with potential can. McGroarty is a winner, plain and simple. He spent the last few seasons with the University of Michigan, capturing Big-10 Tournament titles while racking up boat loads of points. He also captained the United States National Team to a gold medal at this past World Junior Championships. Coming to the Penguins is the next step in McGroarty's plan to continue winning.
"I love it," he said. "I love winning. I love being a part of an atmosphere like that. Obviously, I've played on a lot of winning teams in my career, obviously not to this extent in the NHL with guys like that. But I love being a part of that atmosphere. I love coming in. I love the grind every single day. I love winning. So that makes me really excited and hopefully I can be a part of that."
The Penguins aren't publicly stating this, but they have to see McGroarty as not only an NHL roster candidate, but a legitimate option to play in the top-six this season. The management team loved former prospect Brayden Yager and sung his praises since selecting him in the 2023 draft. To give him up, the return had to not only be substantial, but make the team better over the next five years as well. McGroarty fits that bill perfectly for the Penguins, and as Sidney Crosby winds down his career, he now has a young potential star winger chomping at the bit to make his mark on the NHL.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!