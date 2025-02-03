Penguins Forward Named Injury Replacement for Sweden
It's been an impressive comeback season for Rickard Rakell of the Pittsburgh Penguins. The scoring winger has made a home alongside center Sidney Crosby on the team's top line, and it's led to him closing in on another 30-goal season.
There were many clamoring for the Penguins winger to be named to Sweden's roster for the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off. While he was left off the team's initial group, Rakell is now set to represent his home country as an injury replacement. According to Swedish reporter Per Bjurman, Rakell will be replacing injured forward William Karlsson of the Vegas Golden Knights.
Through the first 53 games of the season, Rakell is scoring at an elite rate. He has 23 goals, 22 assists, and 45 points while averaging over 19 minutes of ice-time per game. Playing in his third full season in Pittsburgh, this is the second time he's surpassed the 20-goal mark. During the 2022-2023 campaign, his first full one with the team, he scored 28 goals and finished with 60 points while playing in all 82 games.
Last year he missed 12 games, but his ailments affected him for the entire 2023-2024 season. His injuries hampered him all year long and he never looked quite himself or comfortable. He regressed offensively and finished the year with just 15 goals and 37 points in 70 games.
It seems that Rakell has shaken off the injury trouble from last year. He's healthy, looks excellent every shift, and his productivity is right back to where the NHL expects it to be. Over 774 NHL games played, Rakell has 224 career goals, 270 assists, and 494 points. As he closes in on 500 career points, he'll get the chance to hit a personal milestone and represent his native country at the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off.
