Penguins, Blues Make Minor League Swap
The Pittsburgh Penguins and St. Louis Blues kicked off what is expected to be a series of trades during the 4 Nations Face-Off. It wasn't quite the blockbuster the NHL community was anticipating, but the teams announced a trade between the two teams that will address their American Hockey League squads.
The Penguins sent forward Corey Andonovski to the Blues in exchange for forward Mathias Laferriere. Both players will report to their new AHL teams.
Laferriere is a 24-year-old forward who was selected by the Blues in the sixth-round of the 2018 NHL Draft. The 6'2, 180-pound forward is a native of Montreal, Quebec and currently in his fourth professional season. He is signed through the end of the 2024-2025 campaign and carries a salary of $775K at the NHL level.
Laferriere's best professional campaign came during 2022-2023 with the Springfield Thunderbirds. Over 50 games, he scored nine goals and added 17 assists for 26 points.
Andonovski is a 25-year-old winger who has been with the Penguins organization since the 2021-2022 campaign following a successful NCAA career with Princeton University. Originally undrafted, he impressed the Pittsburgh management as a 21-year-old forward and earned his entry-level contract with the club.
Last season was his best season as a professional. Playing 63 games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, he recorded seven goals and dished out 23 assists for 30 points.
While neither players are going to be the MVP's of their new teams, this fresh start for both could kickstart their offensive productions. Both players have fallen off their usual scoring paces. Laferriere has just two goals and 10 points in 33 games so far while Andonovski has three goals and five points in 27 games and been a healthy scratch several times. Now, both can try to carve out a better role with their new organizations.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!