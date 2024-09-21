Penguins Top Prospect to Make Debut
The Pittsburgh Penguins begin their 2024-2025 season with preseason action against the Buffalo Sabres. Fresh off signing captain Sidney Crosby to a contract extension through the end of the 2026-2027 season, the Pens are hoping they can celebrate the new deal by returning to the postseason.
When the Penguins take on the Sabres, it will also be the debut of the team's highly-anticipated offseason acquisition. 20 year-old forward Rutger McGroarty will play in his first NHL contest with the Penguins, marking the debut of the team's best prospect in over two decades.
The Penguins acquired McGroarty from the Winnipeg Jets over the summer in a swap of young players. The Jets originally selected McGroarty with the 14th overall pick of the 2022 NHL Draft, but the American-born forward made it clear that he would not sign with the organization. The Pens sent 2023 first-round pick Brayden Yager to the Jets to acquire McGroarty, paying a premium for a player they believe will be pivotal for the future of the franchise.
In McGroarty, the Penguins see star quality. He spent the last two seasons playing first-rate hockey at the University of Michigan. As a freshman, he recorded 39 points in 39 games. Last year as a sophomore, he ratcheted up his offensive numbers and finished with 16 goals and 52 points in 36 games. To top off the phenomenal year, he captained the United States Junior Team to a gold medal at the 2024 World Junior Championships.
In his debut game, McGroarty should get the chance to play with several quality centers, who are also fighting for roster spots. Fellow rookie Tristan Broz, newly acquired Cody Glass, and young pivot Vasili Ponomarev could all see time with the scoring winger.
In addition to McGroarty, the Penguins will also get their first look at 2024 second-round selections Tanner Howe and Harrison Brunicke. The pair were selected two picks apart at the most recent NHL Draft and instantly upgrade one of the weaker prospect groups in the NHL.
