Post-WJC 2025 NHL Draft Rankings
With the 2025 World Junior Championship completed, it's time to overreact. One tournament alone doesn't represent the entirety of a prospect, but it can be very telling. Multiple 2025 NHL Draft eligible players participated in the WJC this year. For some, it was a boost to their profiles, but for others it was a step in the wrong direction. Let's dive into Breakaway On Si's first NHL Draft rankings of 2025
1. James Hagens (F) - Boston College, NCAA
Hagens is the big winner coming out of the WJC. He was a star for the United States and it put him back in front of the hockey world after a few weeks of him waiting in the wings. The talk surrounding who the best player available has become muddied with some impressive play from the group ranked 2-4 on this list. After a dominant display over the globe's best players under 20, he's returned to the top spot and best prospect available.
2. Matthew Schaefer (D) - Erie Otters, OHL
A nasty injury robbed Schaefer of playing the entirety of the tournament and will keep him out multiple months, but he's been so impressive in the first half of the season that it won't matter. He's been the best defenseman in the Ontario Hockey League and was Canada's number one d-man entering the WJC.
He's an elite skater who's showed a vastly improved vision and passing ability in his pre-draft campaign. He has legitimate top pairing potential in the NHL, and he could still wind up being selected first overall next June.
3. Michael Misa (F) - Saginaw Spirit, OHL
Some folks, like The Hockey News' Tony Ferrari, have Michael Misa as the best player available in the 2025 draft. That's a totally fair assessment, but Hagens and Schaefer have the edge for me.
Misa has a deep toolkit, one that NHL teams will love. He's creative with the puck, he has an NHL-ready shot, he plays aggressively, and he has an eye for setting up teammates. He's tearing up the OHL this season and will continue to hover around the top few spots for the remainder of the season.
4. Porter Martone - Brampton Steelheads, OHL
Another challenger for the number one spot just a few weeks ago, the WJC was a tough event for Porter Martone. He was a healthy scratch for multiple games, but when he entered the lineup he made an impact in a sheltered role. It was to Canada's demise, unfortunately, as they could have used more from an unlocked Martone.
With his combination of size (6'4) and skill. he's the prototypical NHL power forward. His game is a bit more finesse than toughness, but he has the physicality to be successful in the NHL. He will be a top-six forward sooner rather than later, and he could be the steal of the draft in due time.
5. Victor Eklund (F) - Djurgardens IF, Hockey Allsvenskan
Eklund was one of the standout players at the WJC, and it will help his draft stock come next June. Playing in the second-highest Swedish league alongside the next player on this list, Eklund is a well-rounded player. He attacks pucks hard, skates smoothly, and has a host of creativity with the puck.
6. Anton Frondell (F) - Djurgardens IF, Hockey Allsvenskan
Eklund's teammate in Sweden, Anton Frondell is one of the top centers in this draft. He's strong, smart, and projects to be a top-end two-way center once he makes it to the NHL.
7. Roger McQueen (F) - Brandon Wheat Kings, WHL
Injuries are the biggest issues with Roger McQueen, but any NHL team will love selecting this 6'5 center prospect. He has the hands and skating ability of a much smaller player, but does a good job of using his size to his advantage. It would be great to see him play some more games before the draft, but NHL teams shouldn't hesitate to take a chance on McQueen.
8. Ivan Ryabkin (F)- MHK Dynamo, MHL/ Muskegon Lumberjacks, USHL
Ryabkin remains a polarizing figure in this year's draft class, but his skillset is undeniable. He possesses an intense compete level, skates well and hard, and has a scoring touch to match. His ceiling is where folks are split, but he could be a top player in the NHL given the right situation and development path.
9. Jackson Smith (D) - Tri-City Americans, WHL
Smith is a player who has risen steadily up the rankings this season and he continues to grab the attention of scouts. Standing at 6'3, he has the look of the modern top-four defender in the NHL. He has an excellent defensive presence already, using his size and long reach to disrupt opposing forwards.
What's putting him in the top 10 is his offensive improvement. Through 34 games, he has two goals and 23 assists for 25 points. He's not a power play quarterback, but he could be one of those players that quietly logs 20+ minutes a night on your top pairing without even thinking about it.
10. Jake O'Brien (F) - Brantford Bulldogs, OHL
Coming off a strong rookie season in the OHL, Jake O'Brien has gotten off to an excellent start in his pre-draft campaign. His playmaking is among the best in the entire class. He reads the ice, anticipates his teammates with precision, and has an extremely accurate pass. He's also turned up his scoring ability this year, already surpassing his total from last year with 21 goals through 38 games. He's slipped down a variety of rankings, but he remains one of the most talented players available.
