One Move Each Central Team Must Make
The Central Division is a powerhouse in the NHL. Between the Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, and Nashville Predators, there are at least three Stanley Cup contenders in this division. Even with this firepower, each team could use some more help. Here's one move each team in the Central Division must make in 2024.
Chicago Blackhawks
Drafting Connor Beard re-ignited the organization after the departures of legends Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane. They surrounded him with a slightly improved group of veteran forwards, which could help the Blackhawks win 30 games or more.
What they haven't upgraded yet is their goaltending. Petr Mrazek is a serviceable netminder, but they don't have a reliable prospect in the pipeline or depth behind Mrazek. They have plenty of cap space and assets to acquire one, and it should be the number one priority for the Blackhawks.
Colorado Avalanche
The Avalanche need more scoring depth. Nathan Mackinnon and Mikko Rantanen are superstars, but the remaining lineup pales in comparison. They could use another top-six forward to complement their dynamic duo up front.
Dallas Stars
The Stars have been a perennial contender in the division and Western Conference, but they have run into a brick wall in the conference finals in back-to-back seasons. The roster is rock solid, so the next move may be behind the bench.
Peter DeBoer is a top-tier coach in the NHL, but he may be reaching the end of his rope in Dallas. Without any Stanley Cup championships to fall back on, the Stars should see if a fresh voice can be the difference for their organization.
Minnesota Wild
The Wild invested in their core with the extension given to defenseman Brock Faber. Their top two defenders are on par with the rest of the NHL. After Faber and Jonas Brodin however, their defense could use help. General manager Bill Guerin should target a middle pairing defender to bolster their blueline as soon as possible.
Nashville Predators
The Predators were big spenders in free agency, so it feels like nitpicking to suggest they need to make another move. Even so, they could still improve.
Tommy Novak is slotted into the second line center role. That assignment is a stretch for his skillset and production, even if they pair him with newcomer Steven Stamkos or Jonathan Marchessault. A reliable 50+ point center would separate the Predators from the division and make them bonafide contenders.
St. Louis Blues
The Blues are an in-betweener team. They could sneak into the playoffs this year, but it wouldn't be a shock if aren't in the postseason in 2025.
One move that could help stablize the organization is transitioning the starting goaltender role from Jordan Binnington to Joel Hofer. The tandem split time last season, but Hofer is younger and impressed more last season. Binnington is a veteran with a championship resume, so it will be hard to pull the trigger, but the Blues should prioritize Hofer's development this upcoming season.
Utah Hockey Club
Utah wasted no time in their first offseason, acquiring an elite defenseman in Mikhail Sergachev. He gives the team a star on the back end to build around for the next few years.
While their roster still needs mprovements, the more pressing need is their head coach. Andre Tourigny is miraculously still employed, despite posting a record of 89-131-26 over the past three seasons. They can do better in Utah, and a coaching change is a move they must make.
Winnipeg Jets
The Jets are still in win-now mode, so its understandable that they want to keep their best players. Unfortunately, the writing is on the wall for forward Nikolaj Ehlers, and the Jets need to maximize the return on a valuable asset.
The Jets should trade Ehlers as soon as possible while his trade value is still high. Entering the last season on his current contract, Ehlers is going to hit the open market in 2025 whether the Jets like it or not. They can either lose him for nothing or trade him for some return, and the Jets need to end the speculation and finally move on from Nikolaj Ehlers.
