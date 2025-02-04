Potential Landing Spots for Penguins Winger
The Pittsburgh Penguins are still the team to watch heading into the NHL Trade Deadline. The team sent top defender Marcus Pettersson and middle-six winger Drew O'Connor to the Vancouver Canucks in the first of what could be several big moves for the club.
The next Penguins player generating trade buzz is winger Rickard Rakell. The 31-year-old forward is having an excellent season for Pittsburgh, scoring 23 goals in the first 53 games of the year. Signed for an average annual salary of $5 million through the 2027-2028 season, Rakell is a hot commodity around the league due to his moderate salary and top-six production. Let's take a look at some of the likeliest landing spots for the Penguins winger a few weeks shy of this year's trade deadline.
Los Angeles Kings
The Kings feel like the best landing spot for Rakell. The team has stalled out offensively over the past few weeks, but they remain one of the top teams in the Pacific Division. Another top-six scorer could spark the team on a late-season run.
The Kings could take on Rakell's contract for this year and beyond, and they have a large group of young players that the Penguins would find appealing in return. As the deadline draws closer, the Kings are the team to keep an eye on in regards to acquiring the veteran winger.
Vancouver Canucks
Could the Vancouver Canucks and the Penguins come together for their second major trade of the season? The Canucks need more offense, and a 30-goal scorer like Rakell makes a ton of sense. Vancouver also has a wealth of salary cap space after shipping J.T. Miller out of town.
Detroit Red Wings
The Detroit Red Wings occupy a Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference, and this feels like the year they might actually end their playoff drought. Bringing in a player like Rakell would certainly help that pursuit. The team is currently hanging a ton of hope on aging veterans like Vladimir Tarasenko and Patrick Kane, as well as young players like Joe Veleno, Marco Kasper, and Jonatan Berggren. Credit to them, but Rakell can add more consistent scoring and would be a huge reward to the team's forward group after a hard-working season.
Toronto Maple Leafs
This one makes sense for two reasons. Firstly, the Maple Leafs could use another middle-six scorer, and Rakell would make an excellent fit. Secondly, the Leafs have a few players that fit the description for what the Penguins are trying to do. Players like Nick Robertson stick out as a young forward who could use a change of scenery. Rakell's contract is something Toronto would struggle to afford beyond this season, but it would be a championship move from the Leafs and could help give the Penguins another young winger to add to their NHL group.
