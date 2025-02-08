Potential Trade Destinations for Blackhawks Forward
With the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline approaching, the Chicago Blackhawks have an interesting decision to make regarding veteran forward Ryan Donato. The pending unrestricted free agent is in the midst of a career-best campaign and building trade value. With 18 goals on the season, he's one of the top forwards available and could net the Hawks a draft pick somewhere in the second or third round. With lots of teams likely interested, let's dive into a few trade destinations for Donato if the Blackhawks decide to pull the trigger on a trade.
Calgary Flames
The Flames have a path to the postseason, but more scoring will only help pave the way. Donato could make for a solid consolation prize if they miss out on some of the other big names being thrown around, while also not costing an arm and a leg to acquire. Calgary has also made a recent habit of taking shots on players who have been counted out, so Donato feels like a scheme and character fit for the upstart Flames.
Ottawa Senators
The Senators are likely not adding anyone with a lot of term, which is why Donato makes a ton of sense for this team aching to make the postseason. I'm not the only one who thinks so. Ottawa Sun writer Bruce Garrioch pitched Donato as a possible fit recently as well. Donato's $2 million cap hit is no problem for the Sens to take on for the rest of the year, and he'd be an excellent option for the second or third line.
Winnipeg Jets
Apparently Donato can only be moved north of the American border, as the Jets make a ton of sense as well. The team has top end scoring depth with Mark Scheifele, Nikolaj Ehlers, Kyle Connor, and Gabe Vilardi all putting up impressive numbers, but another top-nine forward wouldn't hurt their 2025 Stanley Cup odds. The Jets are in win-now mode, and they are likely in on multiple forwards to improve their roster. Donato could come in and play any of the forward positions while giving them 15 minutes of solid ice-time per game. It would be a huge boost for a postseason squad with everything to prove.
