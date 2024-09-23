Promising Kings Forward Out Indefinitely
Los Angeles Kings forward Arthur Kaliyev spent most of the offseason in the rumor mill as a top trade target in the NHL. As a restricted free agent, it seemed likely Kaliyev would start the 2024-25 season with a team other than the Kings.
With no trade being made, the Kings ultimately signed Kaliyev to a one-year contract, kicking the can down the road.
In an unfortunate turn of events, Kaliyev will be out indefinitely as he suffered a fractured clavicle on the second day of training camp. Kings head coach Jim Hiller said there isn’t much information available at the moment, but Kaliyev will likely be out on a long-term basis.
“He’s out indefinitely,” Hiller said. “We don’t know exactly what that’s going to look like yet. It’s going to be some time, though.”
Kaliyev has promise as a useful young player in the NHL, but the 2023-24 season was a struggle. In 51 games, he only scored seven goals and eight assists for 15 total points.
In 188 games at the NHL level, Kaliyev has scored 35 goals and 36 assists for 71 total points.
The 2024-25 season was supposed to be a huge year for the 23-year-old, especially considering the circumstances of the offseason. Kaliyev needed a chance to prove himself to not only the Kings but possible trade partners around the league.
Without a timetable on the injury, it’s tough to estimate when Kaliyev will be able to return and start putting in the work. It’s a tough blow for both the player and team as the regular season is quickly approaching.
The Kings kick off their preseason tonight against the Utah Hockey Club and open their regular season with a seven-game road trip, mostly against Eastern Conference teams.
