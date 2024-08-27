Report: Hurricanes Nearing Deal With Star Forward
The Carolina Hurricanes entered this offseason with a pair of big names heading to restricted free agency in Martin Necas and Seth Jarvis. Necas eventually worked out and a two-year contract worth $6.5 million annually, leaving Jarvis still without a deal.
Training camps are closing in for teams around the league, adding pressure for teams to get the few RFAs remaining signed. The Hurricanes appear to be closing in on a hefty new deal for their final piece of offseason business.
According to David Pagnotta on NHL Network, the Hurricanes are looking to sign Jarvis to a long-term deal that would make him one of the highest-paid players on the roster.
Pagnotta projects something could be signed in the seven- to eight-year range with an average annual value of around $7.5 million.
Eight years would take Jarvis through the 2031-32 season, making him one of the longest tenured players in Carolina. Star forward Sebastian Aho is also set to expire in 2032 while defenseman Jaccob Slavin’s contract runs until 2033.
$7.5 million would make Jarvis the fourth highest-paid player on the roster based on AAV, behind Aho ($9.75M), Andrei Svechnikov ($7.75M), and Dmitry Orlov ($7.75M).
Jarvis found a new level to his game during the 2023-24 season recording 33 goals and 34 assists for 67 points, all career highs at the age of 21. He was a solid piece in his first two years putting up 40 and 39 points respectively, but the expectations were always high for the 2020 first-round pick.
The Hurricanes selected Jarvis 13th overall at the 2020 NHL Draft after he put up 98 points (42G-56A) in 58 games during the 2019-20 season with the Western Hockey League’s Portland Winterhawks.
Jarvis is already one of the best players on the Hurricanes roster with plenty of room to grow. Inking him to a long-term deal at and affordable price like $7.5 million would be a huge win for the Hurricanes. With only $6.44 million to work with in salary cap space to work around, they will need to make some maneuvers, but they will all be worth it for someone of Jarvis’ talent level.
