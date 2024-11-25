Report: Rangers Making Changes After Big Loss
The New York Rangers are off to a decent start this season, currently sitting in the top 10 of the league standings with a 12-6-1 record.
However, it seems like there's some trouble in Manhattan. The Rangers lost both games during their recent road trip through Alberta, including a 6-2 defeat at the hands of the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night.
Following that resounding defeat, the Blueshirts are reportedly looking to give their roster a bit of a facelift, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. Forward Chris Kreider and defenseman Jacob Trouba are two players who could reportedly be on the move, though there are others on the table as well.
Kreider, the longest-tenured Ranger who's now in his 13th season with the club, is a classic power forward who can score and throw the body. Bizarrely enough, he has nine goals and zero assists despite playing in all 19 games this season. It's been a rough start for the veteran forward, who's been such a key part of the Rangers' success over the past few years.
Trouba, the team captain, is a hard-hitting defenseman who walks the line between clean and dirty, but definitely crosses that line on occasion. He has just six assists this season while averaging just over 20 minutes of ice time per game. The former Winnipeg Jet has been a popular trade candidate for a while now, and it seems the Rangers are open to the idea.
Kreider has three years remaining on his contract and Trouba has two years remaining on his, though they both have modified no-trade clauses.
Their performance this season may contribute to the Rangers' desire to move on from them, but there is another potential reason for moving them. Igor Shesterkin, a pending free agent, is in line to receive the largest contract ever for a goaltender, possibly earning $12 million per season or even more. The Rangers don't have a ton of cap space, so clearing some up before that extension takes effect could be a their angle here.
This season's trade deadline isn't until March, so there's plenty of time for the Rangers to make moves. What they do until then is a mystery, but they're definitely one of the teams to watch going forward.
