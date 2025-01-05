Report: Canucks Checking Trade Market for Feuding Stars
The Vancouver Canucks have caught a ton of attention from the hockey world over the last few weeks, and it has nothing to do with their on-ice performance. Everyone has been focused on the rumored feud between Canucks star forwards J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson.
While both Miller and Pettersson have denied any sort of rift between the two, the flames continue to be stoked by the rest of the Canucks organization. With tension likely rising in the locker room, it appears the front office is starting to call around and test the trade market for Miller and Pettersson.
According to Elliotte Friedman on Sportsnet’s Saturday Headlines, the Canucks are doing their due diligence to see what options are out there.
“The Canucks are definitely, definitely looking at the market for both players,” Friedman said. “You should definitely be prepared for all outcomes.”
Friedman went on to explain that there are three possible outcomes when it comes to this saga.
“Neither gets dealt, one of them gets dealt, or they both get dealt,” Friedman said. “That’s on the table… all three of those outcomes are possible.”
Ideally, Miller and Pettersson find a way to squash their differences and remain with the Canucks for a deep playoff run. But with that seeming unlikely, the Canucks are keeping their options open.
The second-best option is for the Canucks to find a taker on one of the two star forwards and retain the other. Both Miller and Pettersson are highly skilled players who can bring a ton of offense to the lineup, even if the 2024-25 season has been a slow year for them.
If the Canucks decide to trade them both, they’ll obviously need huge pieces in return. Miller and Pettersson have been two of the most productive players in Vancouver for the last few seasons.
While it’s been captain Quinn Hughes leading the way on offense this year, Miller and Pettersson can still bring the scoring. Both have 100-point campaigns in recent memory and are under long-term contracts.
The Canucks are leaving their options wide open and the possibility of a blockbuster deal or two continues to grow more likely.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!