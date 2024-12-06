Sharks, Red Wings Fit Panthers Trade Needs
The Florida Panthers are eager to prove they can repeat as Stanley Cup champions in 2024-2025. And while winning one championship in the NHL is a Herculean task, going back-to-back is nearly impossible.
But the Panthers know that in order to contend again this season, their roster needs reinforcements. A huge key to their run last season was their defensive strength and depth, which is not the case this season. It's put them in the position to be seeking upgrades to their right-side defense. With that in mind, let's take a look at a few likely targets and some names to watch as the Panthers pursue lineup improvements.
Cody Ceci & Jan Rutta - San Jose Sharks
The San Jose Sharks could be the perfect trade partner for the Cats. They have not one, but two defenders that could fit in the Panthers' vision for this season. To sweeten the deal, both are on expiring contracts.
Cody Ceci is a name that will generate more and more trade speculation as the Trade Deadline approaches, and the Panthers are sure to be interested. A solid skater, a strong puck-mover, and responsible in front of his own net, he's an ideal player to slot into Florida's second or third defensive pairing to sure things up.
A back-up option for the Panthers or perhaps the better option if they are looking for someone a bit more rugged and penalty killing focused, is Jan Rutta. The 34-year-old blue liner has a reputation for being a stay-at-home defender who can match up physically with opposing net front presences. With the Panthers idolizing that gritty mentality, Rutta could be a more likely target for Florida than anticipated. He also won't cost much to acquire, as the Sharks are eager to recoup any assets for the veteran.
Jeff Petry - Detroit Red Wings
If the Panthers look within their own division, Jeff Petry of the Detroit Red Wings could make a ton of sense. He comes at a discount after being a piece of a complicated trade affair last season. The move saw the Pittsburgh Penguins send him to the Montreal Canadiens as part of a three-team, bringing Erik Karlsson to Pittsburgh. The Habs then quickly moved Petry to the Detroit Red Wings, where he's been playing since. He now costs a bit under $2.5 million against the salary cap, which feels like a huge discount for all he provides.
For the Panthers, it could be too enticing an opportunity to pass up. Petry isn't fleet of foot, but he can still skate 18 to 20 minutes a night and play on the power play and penalty killing units. If Florida wants to prioritize a veteran presence that can a bit of everything well, Petry and the Panthers fit like a glove.
David Savard - Montreal Canadiens
Now if the Panthers want to prioritize defensive accumen and a Stanley Cup pedigree, David Savard is a perfect rental candidate. The Canadiens are still relying on him to be a top-four defenseman while he shows the younger players the ropes, but he's likely to be a highly-coveted player as the season rolls along.
But Savard could be the best fit of any right-shot defenseman outside of their organization. He's on an expiring contract, skates well, has power play experience but excels on the penalty kill, and is tough as nails. He also would allow the Panthers to shift Nate Schmidt to the left side of the ice and give them flexibility to choose between Dmitry Kulikov, Schmidt, and Adam Boqvist as their sixth defender.
Alexandre Carrier - Nashville Predators
With the Panthers mull over a possible extension for Aaron Ekblad, there is a back-up option on the market in Alexandre Carrier of the Nashville Predators. While Carrier doesn't have the natural offensive talent Ekblad possesses, he doesn't get the credit he deserves for the overall defender he is.
Where Carrier excelts is in his own zone. He is excellent at reading opposing forwards and anticipating their next play. He's also very active and accurate with his stick defensively, so he's able to poke check and deflect passes with regularity.
Carrier is also the only player on this list with term on their contract. He just signed a three-year deal with the Predators this past offseason, but with Nashville retooling quickly, the Panthers could strike on one of the best values in the league while addressing their biggest trade need.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!