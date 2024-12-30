Sharks Forward Seeking Contract Extension
The San Jose Sharks are firmly in the middle of their rebuild, but it's becoming clearer that players are buying into the process. Despite the team being 11-22-6 and sitting last in the Pacific Division , the expectations are rising slowly for the organization.
One sign that the Sharks are moving up despite still losing is committment from veteran players. Winger Fabian Zetterlund is the latest to vocalize his desire to stay in San Jose. The pending restricted free agent is one of the Sharks' highest priorities over the rest of this season.
Recently, there was speculation that the two sides were negotiating a new contract. Speaking to Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now, Zetterlund didn't confirm that contract talks have progressed. He did, however, confirm how much he loves the Sharks organization and his desire to stay.
"I love San Jose. I love everything about it," he said. "The city and everything, it feels like home. What we’ve got here, in this room, is something special.”
The 25-year-old has become a pivotal piece of the Sharks organization over the last few years. Originally a New Jersey Devils draft pick back in 2017, he arrived in San Jose as part of the trade for star winger Timo Meier. His first 22 games with the organization were a tough adjustment, and he finished with just three points to finish out the 2022-2023 campaign.
Last year was Zetterlund's huge breakout season. At 24-years-old, he recorded offensive career highs. Over 82 games played, he netted 24 goals and added 20 assists to finish with 44 points. This year, he's on pace to eclipse those numbers. Through 39 games, he has 11 goals and 15 assists for 26 points, putting him on pace to surpass the 50-point mark for the first time.
With the arrival of rookie sensations Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith, the Sharks are now building towards something special. With players like Zetterlund sharing their excitement to stay in the organization, it should only help bring this team from basement dweller to hopeful Stanley Cup contender in due time.
