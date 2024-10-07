Sharks Rookie Finally Healthy and Set for NHL Debut
The San Jose Sharks received a bit of a scare when Macklin Celebrini left a preseason game early after a tough collision into the boards. The Sharks quickly listed the recent first-overall pick as day-to-day with a lower-body injury, but his status for the first game of the season remained unclear.
Celebrini had also been dealing with other ailments during the preseason, but he has optimism as the regular season arrives. After returning to the ice to practice with his Sharks teammates, Celebrini said he is feeling better and should be good to go to start the season.
The Sharks are yet to announce their roster for the start of the 2024-25 season, but Celebrini is expected to be listed, and very well the top-line center.
Celebrini appeared in a pair of preseason games with the Sharks and scored a goal and an assist. If he’s ready to go for the regular season, he is expected to lead a charge for the Sharks. He highlights one of the top prospect pools in the NHL and looks ready to take the league by storm.
The Sharks open their season on Thursday, October 10 against the St. Louis Blues. Not only will it be the first game of the season, but now it's the expected NHL debut for Celebrini. The Sharks finished the 2023-24 season as the worst team in the NHL with a 19-54-9 record and 47 standings points.
It’s that poor record that afforded the Sharks the chance to take Celebrini with the first-overall pick at the 2024 NHL Draft.
Celebrini played one year with Boston University, and scored 32 goals and 32 assists for 64 points in 38 games. He won the Hobey Baker Award as a freshman; the fourth freshman and youngest to ever win that award.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!