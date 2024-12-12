Sharks Forward Becoming Desired Trade Candidate
The San Jose Sharks are far from the hunt for the Stanley Cup this season, but that hasn't stopped them from being one of the most interesting teams in the NHL. It started with the selection of Macklin Celebrini, and his arrival coupled with fellow rookie Will Smith has jolted a stagnant franchise.
But as the season progresses and the Sharks fall further from the playoff race, an interesting development is emerging. They have multiple players gaining traction in the trade market, but one in particular is quickly becoming one of the most coveted players with a few months remaining until the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline.
According to NHL insider Davig Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, Sharks forward Mikael Granlund is becoming a name to watch. He's becoming a player many teams are checking in on and could command a significant return for San Jose. Speaking on "The Latest" for CCM Hockey, Pagnotta mentioned the veteran winger as a player to keep tabs on.
"Another thing to kind of look at here is what San Jose can do down the road," Pagnotta said. "They have some other assets teams are going to take a look at later this season. Granlund being one of them."
Forward Mikael Granlund found his game again in San Jose, but it's unsurprising to see his name pop up in the rumor mill. The 32-year-old hit a rut when the Pittsburgh Penguins acquired him in 2023. The Finnish forward scored just five points in 21 games before being packaged to the Sharks as part of the Erik Karlsson trade.
And he's been an ideal fit with San Jose. Last year, he notched 60 points over 69 games playing in a top-six role. This year, he's playing even better with 30 points in 29 games and he's on pace to establish a new career high in points by season's end. A veteran of 848 NHL games, he likely will command a hefty return if any contending team wants to acquire him. But with some time to go until the deadline, Granlund will continue to pop up in trade talks and rumors.
