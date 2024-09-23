Sharks Rookie Shines in NHL Debut
The San Jose Sharks kicked off their preseason in disappointing fashion, dropping their opener to the Vegas Golden Knights by a score of 4-2. While the team lost the game, the Sharks were probably never happier after defeat.
Despite the loss, the Sharks left this game with one major takeaway: Macklin Celebrini is a superstar. The top pick of the 2024 NHL Draft made his unofficial team debut as the Sharks battled the Golden Knights. Sharks fans were chomping at the bit to see the new face of their franchise play an NHL game.
It didn't take long for Celebrini to show off his skills. On the power play in the third period, Celebrini unloaded a wrist shot from the right face-off circle, beating the Golden Knights' goaltender clean. The result was the team's first goal of the preseason and Celebrini's first time scoring in a professional game.
Celebrini didn't stop there for the Sharks. Later on in the period, Celebrini displayed his impressive ability to read the defense and even more impressive passing skills. While stick handling the puck, Celebrini's quickness and eyes made the defenseman shift down lower in the zone. It was exactly what the rookie was anticipating and opened up a cross-ice lane for veteran Tyler Toffoli. Celebrini fired the puck at the winger, who re-directed the puck behind the opposing goaltender.
With two points in the game, Celebrini had a dazzling debut with the Sharks. It was everything the Sharks could have asked for from their rookie. He scored, assisted on a goal, looked fantastic, and made it clear that he's ready for the big-time. The Sharks might not be anywhere close to contending, but Celebrini took just 60 minutes to show why he's likely to put up tons of points this season and is the favorite for Rookie of the Year.
