Sharks Sign Newly Acquired Goaltender to Extension
The San Jose Sharks made a big move to improve their organization's goaltending by acquiring former Nashville Predators' draft pick Yaroslav Askarov. The team sent the Predators a significant return including a 2025 first-round draft pick and a promising prospect in David Edstrom, signifying how important this move was in general manager Mike Grier's vision for the franchise.
The Sharks wasted little time committing further to Askarov and the future of their organization. Just hours after finalizing the trade for the young netminder, the Sharks announced they signed him to a two-year contract extension beginning during the 2025-2026 season. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, who also broke the news of the trade, followed up his report with the contract news for Askarov.
The Sharks envision Askarov as the solution in net for years to come. At just 21 years old, he has everything to prove at the NHL level, but San Jose is the perfect place for him to get that opportunity. After dominating the AHL level for two straight seasons with the Predators' affiliate, the Milwaukee Admirals, GM Mike Grier feels confident he's ready for the next step. Speaking to the Sharks and NHL media following the trade, he discussed his joy in adding the Russian netminder.
“Yaroslav is a goaltender who has the tools to become an everyday NHL goaltender,” he said. “His ability to position himself effectively, vision, and athletic ability have been on display in the last few seasons, and he is a strong young addition to our goaltending group. We are happy to have him a part of the organization.”
With this contract, the Sharks are committed to Askarov through the 2026-2027 season. At the end of the deal he'll be 25 years old, and at that point they should have a clear understanding of where his game projects for the long-term. For the sake of the franchise, hopefully he plays his way into a huge extension when his newest deal ends while the organization is emerging as a Stanley Cup contender. That may not happen, but for now the Sharks are thrilled to add Askarov and have him in net for the next three seasons.
