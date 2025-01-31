Top Kraken Forward Undergoes Surgery, Injury Timeline Revealed
The Seattle Kraken have been without one of their top forwards for nearly a month due to injury, and now the return timetable has been extended. The organization announced that veteran winger and center Yanni Gourde underwent surgery that will keep him out for another one to two months.
The Kraken shared the updated via their social media accounts. In the update, they announced that Gourde had surgery to repair a sports hernia. The surgery was thankfully successful and Gourde will now begin his recovery. The team expects him to be out another five to seven weeks.
"Seattle Kraken General Manager Ron Francis announced today that forward Yanni Gourde underwent successful surgery this morning to repair a sports hernia," the team wrote. "Gourde is expected to be out of the lineup for approximately five to seven weeks."
Before his injury, Gourde was contributing to the team's middle-six forward group. Through 35 games, he posted six goals and 10 assists for 16 points while averaging 15:34 minutes of ice-time. Without him, the Kraken are without one of their best two-way forwards and will now look to their affiliate to fill out their roster for a bit longer.
The big impact this has on the Kraken is two-fold. Firstly, the team will be without one of their most impactful veterans. Gourde is a versatile forward who can play all three positions, and he's been a tone-setter for Seattle since the team selected him in their original expansion draft.
Secondly, the Kraken were likely looking to move Gourde for a return before the 2025 Trade Deadline. With the deadline on March 7th just five weeks away, it now seems unlikely that the Seattle forward returns before then. Without him playing, will the Kraken be able to move Gourde or will his value took too great a hit?
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!