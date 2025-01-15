Kraken Forward Thriving With New Organization
The hope when the Seattle Kraken acquired forward Kaapo Kakko from the New York Rangers was that the former second-overall pick could reignite his stale career. Through the first few weeks with his new team, Kakko is settling in and thriving with his new organization.
The Kraken's newest forward has been excellent since joining Seattle. In his first 12 games with the team, he has four goals and five assists for nine points. Compared to his four goals and 14 points over the first 30 games, it's like a night and day difference for Kakko. Speaking to NHL.com, Kakko identified confidence as being a difference maker since joining the Kraken.
"The confidence is... That’s something you can have, or you can lose it and then it’s going to look pretty bad, you know?" he said. "And I feel it’s getting more and more right now. I feel I’m making plays, getting chances in the [offensive] zone. I’m trying to find my game again, kind of like before I got to the NHL."
The Kraken are giving Kakko the opportunity to succeed, and it's paying off immensely. One way he's shown improvement by leaps and bounds is with his playmaking and passing. It's a direct result of his confidence continuing to rise, and it's quickly looking like this trade was a steal for Seattle.
Look at this play he makes in a recent game against the Los Angeles Kings. After making an excellent defensive play to intercept the puck, Kakko's vision instantly shifts up ice while he looks for his outlet pass. He then makes a fantastic stretch pass that propels winger Jayden Schwartz on a breakaway, which he buries to give the Kraken the lead. Kings writer Russell Morgan shared a clip of the play.
It's a play that Kakko was not confident enough to make with the Rangers. With the Kraken, however, he's emboldened to make plays, create, and be the player that earned him such a high draft pick and expectations when entering the NHL.
