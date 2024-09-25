Kraken Have Unexpected X-Factor
The Seattle Kraken are hoping they can return to the postseason during the 2024-2025 season. They took a step back last year, dropping to just 35 wins after surprising the entire league with a playoff run during the 2022-2023 season.
The Kraken made some ambitious moves to return to playoff competition, highlighted by the signings of Stanley Cup winners Chandler Stephenson and Brandon Montour. The team shelled out millions to bring in the veteran duo, and the hope is that Stephenson can hold down the team's second line while Montour eats up 20+ minutes a night.
But if the Kraken really want to return to the postseason, their x-factor won't be one of their big ticket free agents or top centerman Matty Beniers. Instead, it will be one of the most underrated wingers in the league: Eeli Tolvanen.
It wasn't long ago that Tolvanen was one of the highly-touted prospects waiting to join the NHL. A first-round pick of the Nashville Predators, it took several years to bring the Finnish forward over from Europe.
Once the Predators brought him up, it wasn't as rosy as everyone hoped. He had two 11-goal seasons with the Preds, but couldn't move up their lineup.
Then the Kraken claimed the forward off waivers during the 2022-2023 season, and there was instant chemistry with his new team. In just 48 games in Seattle, Tolvanen posted a new career-high in goals and points, finishing with 16 goals and 27 points.
Last season was even better for Tolvanen. Over a full season of 81 games, he again recorded 16 goals, but upped his playmaking abilities to record 25 assists and finish with 41 points.
That type of production might not scream "superstar," but it is exactly the type of player a team like the Kraken needs to return to the postseason. The top of the lineup has to do their part, with the likes of Stephenson and Beniers holding up their end of the deal. But with Tolvanen, the Kraken can depend on offense on their third line. It might not sound like it, but it could be the difference between Seattle watching or participating in the playoffs this season.
