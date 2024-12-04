Skating and Speed Abundant in Sweden's 4 Nations Face-Off Roster
The 4 Nations Face-Off is so close, with Canada, Finland, Sweden, and the United States set to battle for supremacy a year before the 2026 Winter Olympics. The stage for international hockey is a grand one over the next few months, and the excitement and buzz keeps building with the announcement of the official rosters for the tournament.
While no team is a dark horse candidate in this four-team event, Sweden is not a team to overlook. Let's take a look at their roster, some surprises and snubs, and their keys to victory in the upcoming 4 Nations Tournament.
Goalies - Filip Gustavsson, Jacob Markstrom, Linus Ullmark
Three excellent options for the Swedish team as they have a nice blend of youth and veteran experience. There's nothing here to criticize or disagree with, the Swedes are solid in between the pipes.
Defensemen - Gustav Forsling, Erik Karlsson, Viktor Hedman, Rasmus Dahlin, Rasmus Andersson, Jonas Brodin, Mattias Ekholm
What a group the Swedes will bring to the 4 Nations Face-Off. After their initial three spots were taken by Erik Karlsson, Gustav Forsling, and Viktor Hedman, the team's front office made excellent choices in Buffalo Sabres' captain Rasmus Dahlin and Rasmus Andersson of the Calgary Flames to supplement the top six group. Between Jonas Brodin and Mattias Ekholm, Sweden has their pick of veteran, trustworthy defenders to round out their defensive pairings. Wish the offenses of Canada, the United States, and Finland luck against this defensive group.
Forwards - Adrian Kempe, William Karlsson, Joel Eriksson Ek, Gustav Nyquist, Elias Pettersson, Lucas Raymond, Mika Zibanejad, Leo Carlsson, Elias Lindholm, Viktor Arvidsson, Filip Forsberg, Jesper Bratt, William Nylander,
There were a few notable surprises with this lineup, namely with the inclusion of Gustav Nyquist, Viktor Arvidsson and Leo Carlsson. Breakaway On SI predicted that Rickard Rakell of the Pittsburgh Penguins would be a sure-fire selection, especially given his start to the NHL campaign. We also foresaw a different prospering young player, William Eklund of the San Jose Sharks, being included over the likes of Carlsson. But, the Swedes are looking for a bit more balance and players that fit into bottom-six roles, which neither Rakell nor Eklund are comfortable in, which could be why they went the direction they ultimately did.
What's clear is the center group is deep and dynamic for Sweden. They have myriad options to mix and match and find the best chemistry.
What's also apparent is how quick this team is. That could also be why players like Nyquist, Arvidsson, and Pettersson were selected despite not having the best offensive numbers of the available forward pool.
Keys to Victory
The key for the Swedish team will be their play in net. They have three solid options, but who will they go with? Gustavsson is arguably the hottest of the three, but Markstrom's backstopped the Devils to the top of the Metropolitan Division, while Ullmark remains brick wall-like in his new home in Ottawa.
The other key for the Swedes is how will their bottom six forward group fare against the top-loaded offenses of Canada and the US? Their roster makeup suggests they know they must win by playing a sound forechecking game, but will the overwhelming talent disrupt those plans?
