Blues Defenseman Gets Emotional After Season-Ending Surgery
The St. Louis Blues have been generating so much excitement as the offseason concludes. Bringing in Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg via offer sheet, signing a few intriguing free agents, and trading for some veteran depth, it's been all optimism for the Blues and the 2024-2025 season.
Unfortunately for the Blues, they will be without one of their top defenseman for the entire season. Torey Krug underwent ankle surgery that will keep him from playing for the entire 2024-2025 campaign. The news comes following a summer of speculation and the Blues being vague about his status.
The news is a huge blow for the Blues' defense, but it's an even bigger blow for Krug. He's played the last four seasons in St. Louis, and he's become a valued leader in the locker room. At age 33, he's also entering a stage of his career when the inevitable question of "how much longer can you play?" emerges. Speaking to the Blues' media after the announcement of his injury, Krug was emotional when asked if it will be hard to keep him away from the rink and hockey this year.
"Yeah for sure," he said through tears. "I think that's a big part of the people that are around you. And like I said, the Blues have been amazing. My teammates have been great. I'll be around for sure. It's what I've known and loved for so long."
Krug joined the Blues during the 2020-2021 season, and he's been a fixture on their blue line since. He's recorded 32 points or more in each of his seasons in St. Louis while averaging at least 19 minutes of ice-time per game.
Originally an undrafted free agent, Krug impressed over his NCAA career with Michigan State University. He signed with the Boston Bruins, and formed quite the impression as a young defenseman. Over seven seasons with the team, he registered at least 39 points. His career-best season came in 2017-2018, when he scored 14 goals and finished with 59 points.
Without Krug, the Blues are hoping to fill his role by committee. They signed veteran defenseman Ryan Suter, along with former first-round pick P.O. Joseph to give them more left-handed options, but they don't have someone who can seamlessly step in to Krug's shoes on the power play. Scott Perunovich will likely get a first crack, but he's yet to have the offensive numbers to reflect being a first power play quarterback. In the meantime, the Blues will have to find a way to fill the role and minutes Krug's absence leaves in their lineup.
