Blues Goalie Named Starter for Canada
As the 4 Nations Face-Off is set to begin, Team Canada has turned to a St. Louis Blues veteran as their starting net minder. The team's head coach, Jon Cooper of the Tampa Bay Lightning, announced his decision at the latest media session preceding the international tournament. Cooper is turning to Blues starter and Stanley Cup winner Jordan Binnington for the team's first game against Sweden.
The Blues goalie gets the nod over Vegas Golden Knights starter Adin Hill and Montreal Canadiens up-and-comer Sam Montembeault. Hill will dress as the back-up against Sweden, but there was a ton of speculation that he would get the starting nod. Cooper expounded on his decision during his time with the media, focusing on his ability to play his best in the most stressful moments.
"He’s a confident kid," Cooper said. "He wants to be in that spot. “He’s had some huge moments in big games. He’s a competitor — not that the other guys aren’t — he’s got a fire in his belly.”
The decision had to be a tough one for Cooper and his staff, as none of the options in goal were playing exceptionally well entering the tournament. Binnington is included in that, with a 15-19-4 record on a struggling St. Louis Blues squad. His goals against average is a bit more impressive, posting a 2.89 GAA and a .896 save percentage.
Binnington's teammate in St. Louis and for Canada is defenseman Colton Parayko. Parayko will play a pivotal defensive role for the Canadian lineup, and Binnington will once again be relying on him in front. The veteran Blues defender had nothing but good things to say about his long-time teammate and fellow Team Canada player.
"As far as Jordan, it’s been a pleasure to play with him for numerous years," he said. "And he’s a true gamer and comes to play when he’s on the ice."
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!