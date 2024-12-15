Blues Have Several Trade Options for Brandon Saad
The St. Louis Blues are trying to stay in the playoff race this season, but with their recent acquisition of Cam Fowler it sent a message that more changes could be coming for the organization. One of the players immediately speculated upon was veteran winger Brandon Saad. The former Stanley Cup champion has another season remaining on a contract paying him $4.5 million annually.
The Blues are gearing towards a younger roster across all positions, so keeping a 32-year-old Saad might not be in their best interest. He has a No Trade Clause in his deal, so any trade would need his approval to be finalized. Still, there are plenty of teams that will have interest if the Blues pursue a trade further. Let's dive into a few options and how well they fit.
Chicago Blackhawks
Could a reunion be in the works for Brandon Saad and the team that selected him? The Blackhawks have a very tangible need of adding productive veterans around Connor Bedard and the rest of their young players. The 32-year-old winger isn't lighting up the stat sheet so far this year, but he just recorded 26 goals last year for the Blues and netted 19 and 24 the previous two seasons. He could be a valuable addition to a line with Bedard or Frank Nazar as they develop further in the NHL.
Colorado Avalanche
In the spirit of reunions, why not the Avalanche? Saad played 44 games with the team during the 2020-2021 campaign and recorded 15 goals and 24 points in those games. In 2024-2025, the Avs again have a need for secondary scoring as injuries ravage the lineup.
Saad would solve a ton of the depth issues in Colorado. He'd also elevate their championship potential for this season by a significant factor. If the Avs could make the salary work, they make a ton of sense as a destination for the veteran forward.
Edmonton Oilers
The Oilers desperately need reliable forward depth entering the 2025 playoffs. Saad is a proven winner, can play either wing, and while he's not generally described as fleet of foot, he has the speed to keep up with the superstars in Edmonton. Adding a player like Saad would round out their middle-six and give them another proven postseason scorer.
Making Saad's contract work with the Oilers' salary cap would be the biggest issue. The team will also likely pursue defensive reinforcements as the deadline approaches, which could push any potential Saad deal further down their priority list. The fact remains though, the Oilers and Saad would be an excellent fit.
Pittsburgh Penguins
This is purely speculation, but Saad is a Western Pennsylvania native and coming home to play for the Penguins could be a personal want of his. The Pens do have a need for another top-six winger and have cleared cap space since sending out players like Lars Eller.
The problem is that Saad is the exact opposite of the type of player Kyle Dubas has targeted for his team this season. They've gone after young players needing a change of scenery like Philip Tomasino, and a grizzled vet like Saad doesn't fit that mold. But if he wants to come home, the Penguins could certainly use him.
