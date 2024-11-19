Blues Star Nearing Speedy Return From Injury
The St. Louis Blues were likely expecting the worst-case scenario when their star center Robert Thomas sustained a fractured ankle. The team's top player looked to be out for a couple months as he recovered, leaving an already offensively-needy Blues team in a deeper hole.
But after roughly a month of recovery, the Blues' center took a huge step towards returning. At a recent morning skate, Thomas joined his teammates. Not only was he an active participant, he also centered the team's top line alongside Jordan Kyrou and Pavel Buchnevich. According to St. Louis Dispatch writer Matthew DeFranks, Thomas' participation indicates he could return very soon.
"Robert Thomas is centering Pavel Buchnevich and Jordan Kyrou," he wrote via his X account. "Four weeks after a fractured ankle, Thomas appears to be back for the Blues"
The progress Thomas has made is extremely impressive. When his injury was first announced, the team projected his recovery would take at least six weeks, but that wasn't fast enough for the 25-year-old center. Now, it appears he's beaten that mark by a few weeks and ready to contribute for the Blues again.
Since debuting for the Blues, Thomas has become the team's top offensive weapon. The 20th overall pick of the 2017 NHL Draft has played in 403 games over parts of seven seasons with the Blues. In that span, he has 87 goals and 234 assists for 321 total points.
Last season was a career year for the Ontario, Canada native. Playing in all 82 gmes for the Blues, he recorded 26 goals and 60 assists, finishing with 86 points while playing more than 20 minutes per game.
He only managed to appear in seven games to start the 2024 campaign before fracturing his ankle. In those games, he notched one goal and had six points. The Blues will be thrilled to have his point-collecting abilities back after a month absence.
