Former Stanley Cup-Winning Lightning Defender Retires
When Kevin Shattenkirk of the Tampa Bay Lightning lifted the Stanley Cup over his head as the Lightning won their first championship in nearly 20 years, it was a career-defining moment. The puck-mover played in 25 postseason contests with the Lightning during the 2020 postseason and captured his first and only Stanley Cup. The former first-round pick of the Colorado Avalanche in 2007 announced his retirement from the NHL at the age of 35.
Shattenkirk retires after an impressive career in the NHL. Spanning 14 seasons of NHL action, he skated in 952 total games. He played 61 games during last year's regular season with the Boston Bruins, recording six goals and 18 assists for 24 points while averaging just under 16 minutes of ice-time. He also skated in six playoff games for the Bruins, recording one assist.
Over his 14 seasons in the NHL, Shattenkirk earned a reputation for being one of the more gifted offensive defensemen in the league. Known as a power play specialist throughout his career, he recorded double digit power play points nine different times. His career best came during the 2013-2014 season with the St. Louis Blues, when he netted seven goals and 26 points with the man advantage.
In total, Shattenkirk registered 103 goals over his 952 NHL games. He added 381 assists for 484 total points and an average ice-time of 20:17. Out of all of the 2007 NHL draft class, Shattenkirk leads defensemen in goals, assists, and points.
